Alerts about frozen berries have grown in the United States: new products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The expansion, announced on October 2, affects organic blueberries and mixes of frozen red fruits processed by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., of Chile.

The recall expands on measures initiated in July and September following a health investigation into an E. coli O145 outbreak.

Affected Great Value products were available at select Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico, expanding the scope of the warning for consumers.

Recall of Frozen Berries Reaches Walmart and Trader Joe’s

Multiple varieties of frozen berries have been recalled across 33 states, including Illinois, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Details: https://t.co/IgRe71BYtM pic.twitter.com/aJ5YrV0Z7Z — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) October 3, 2026

The new list includes Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend (10 ounces) and Great Value Organic Blueberries (also in 10-ounce bags).

A batch of Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend, 12 ounces, distributed in 26 states and Washington, D.C., was also added.