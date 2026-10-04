Warning: Frozen Berry Recall Expanded at Walmart and Trader Joe’s Due to E. coli Risk
Posted on 10/04/26 at 10:43
Alerts about frozen berries have grown in the United States: new products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
The expansion, announced on October 2, affects organic blueberries and mixes of frozen red fruits processed by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., of Chile.
The recall expands on measures initiated in July and September following a health investigation into an E. coli O145 outbreak.
Affected Great Value products were available at select Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico, expanding the scope of the warning for consumers.
Recall of Frozen Berries Reaches Walmart and Trader Joe’s
Multiple varieties of frozen berries have been recalled across 33 states, including Illinois, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Details: https://t.co/IgRe71BYtM pic.twitter.com/aJ5YrV0Z7Z
— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) October 3, 2026
The new list includes Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend (10 ounces) and Great Value Organic Blueberries (also in 10-ounce bags).
A batch of Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend, 12 ounces, distributed in 26 states and Washington, D.C., was also added.
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Among the states where Walmart received affected products are Illinois, Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and others.
The FDA recommends carefully reviewing freezers, as these products have preferred consumption dates extending through 2028.
E. coli Outbreak Left 17 Cases and Six Hospitalizations
Multiple varieties of frozen berries have been recalled across 33 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.https://t.co/whRsqCQi3W pic.twitter.com/t7Q7VMASJA
— WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) October 3, 2026
The previous investigation counted 17 E. coli O145 infections in Florida and Georgia, with six hospitalizations and no reported deaths.
Of the 13 patients interviewed, 11 reported consuming frozen blueberries, according to data collected during the outbreak investigation.
However, authorities have not directly linked illnesses to the new Great Value and Trader Joe’s batches included in this expansion.
E. coli O145 can cause severe abdominal cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, which in some patients can contain blood.
What to Do If You Have These Berries at Home
The infection can also trigger hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication with a higher risk for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
Consumers should not eat the products identified in the recall, even if the fruits appear normal or remain frozen.
The company recommends discarding the affected bags or returning them to Walmart or Trader Joe’s to request a full refund.
Those who have consumed recalled products and develop symptoms compatible with an E. coli infection should consult a healthcare provider.
Why It Matters
- Scope: Walmart received recalled products in 30 states and Puerto Rico.
- The fact: The investigated outbreak resulted in 17 cases, 6 hospitalizations, and no deaths.
- The process: The recall initiated during the summer was expanded with new batches and products.
- What you can do: Review your freezer, do not consume the affected batches, and return or discard them.
Sources: ABC7, Fox Business.