Six people were traveling to Boston.

The Coast Guard maintains an active operation.

The company confirms a medical transfer.

A Gulfstream G100 with six people on board disappeared during a flight between Bermuda and Boston in the early hours of Saturday, October 3.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed an operation off Nantucket, Massachusetts, after aviation authorities lost contact with the aircraft.

The plane was scheduled to land at Logan International Airport but did not arrive at its destination, according to the airport authority.

As of the latest reports, the plane’s location had not been announced, and the status of its occupants was unknown.

Coast Guard Deploys Air and Maritime Teams

🇺🇸 | LATEST REPORTS: PLANE WITH DESTINATION BOSTON DISAPPEARS A plane headed to Boston carrying six people disappeared after «losing contact» with the FAA. pic.twitter.com/KKsmapTlpA — RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) October 3, 2026



The search is focusing resources on the waters near Nantucket, an island located southeast of Boston, in the Atlantic. Deployed teams include air and maritime assets to track the area where the missing plane is being searched for.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that it issued a search and rescue alert around 1:20 a.m. local time.

The FAA is coordinating the efforts with the Coast Guard and the rescue coordination center, according to information gathered by NBC Boston.