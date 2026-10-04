Plane with Six On Board Disappears off Massachusetts Coast
Posted on 10/03/26 at 23:14
- Six people were traveling to Boston.
- The Coast Guard maintains an active operation.
- The company confirms a medical transfer.
A Gulfstream G100 with six people on board disappeared during a flight between Bermuda and Boston in the early hours of Saturday, October 3.
The U.S. Coast Guard deployed an operation off Nantucket, Massachusetts, after aviation authorities lost contact with the aircraft.
The plane was scheduled to land at Logan International Airport but did not arrive at its destination, according to the airport authority.
As of the latest reports, the plane’s location had not been announced, and the status of its occupants was unknown.
Coast Guard Deploys Air and Maritime Teams
🇺🇸 | LATEST REPORTS: PLANE WITH DESTINATION BOSTON DISAPPEARS
A plane headed to Boston carrying six people disappeared after «losing contact» with the FAA. pic.twitter.com/KKsmapTlpA
— RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) October 3, 2026
The search is focusing resources on the waters near Nantucket, an island located southeast of Boston, in the Atlantic. Deployed teams include air and maritime assets to track the area where the missing plane is being searched for.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that it issued a search and rescue alert around 1:20 a.m. local time.
The FAA is coordinating the efforts with the Coast Guard and the rescue coordination center, according to information gathered by NBC Boston.
Latitude Air Ambulance Confirms Medical Transfer
The plane belongs to Latitude Air Ambulance, a Canadian company based in Hamilton, Ontario, dedicated to international medical transport.
Its operations manager, Clarence Togeretz, explained to The Canadian Press that a patient and a family member, along with four crew members, were on board.
The crew consisted of two pilots and two medical professionals, all Canadians; the two passengers were from Bermuda.
The company indicated that it lost contact during the approach to Boston and expressed its hope that the search would have a favorable outcome.
Flight Departed from Bermuda and Did Not Arrive in Boston
The aircraft took off from L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda to make a transatlantic journey to Massachusetts.
Its arrival was expected around 1:30 a.m., according to information released by Global News.
Massport, the entity that manages Logan Airport, confirmed that the plane did not land as scheduled while search operations continued.
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The available data does not yet allow for an explanation of what happened between the loss of contact and the plane’s failure to arrive at its destination.
What Remains to Be Confirmed About the Missing Plane
The authorities had not announced a confirmed cause of the disappearance or a finding that would allow them to determine the occupants’ situation.
Losing communication with an active aircraft triggers an emergency, but it does not confirm an accident or allow for the declaration of fatalities.
The National Transportation Safety Board was following the case and gathering information, according to the Associated Press.
The next development will depend on the search results and official updates on the plane’s location and passengers.