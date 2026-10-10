Trump demands the use of a different term.

The order applies to federal agencies.

It does not establish sanctions for the public.

Donald Trump escalated the controversy over the name of artificial intelligence by labeling those who maintain the traditional term as «enemies» of the White House.

In a post on Truth Social, the president defended «Super Intelligence» as a more precise term and called for abandoning the traditional term.

The message did not specify sanctions or legal consequences for individuals or companies that continue to refer to artificial intelligence, according to information published by Hromadske.

The statement adds political pressure to a change in vocabulary that already has formal instructions for federal government agencies.

Executive Order on AI: Date and Scope

🇺🇸 | President Trump says anyone who uses the term Artificial Intelligence, instead of Super Intelligence, is «THE ENEMY!». https://t.co/ZhVRgtM77W — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 8, 2026



Executive Order 14434, published by the White House, is dated September 29, 2026, one day before some versions indicated.

The document stipulates that the Executive Branch will use «Super Intelligence» and the abbreviation «SI» instead of «Artificial Intelligence» and «AI».

The instruction applies to official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and policy documents, within the limits allowed by legislation.

Its administrative scope is significant: the text directs obligations to federal departments and agencies; it does not establish a general prohibition on the term for the entire population.