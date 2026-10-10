Trump Calls Those Who Say Artificial Intelligence «Enemies»: What Really Changes with His Order
Posted on 10/10/26 at 09:21
- Trump demands the use of a different term.
- The order applies to federal agencies.
- It does not establish sanctions for the public.
Donald Trump escalated the controversy over the name of artificial intelligence by labeling those who maintain the traditional term as «enemies» of the White House.
In a post on Truth Social, the president defended «Super Intelligence» as a more precise term and called for abandoning the traditional term.
The message did not specify sanctions or legal consequences for individuals or companies that continue to refer to artificial intelligence, according to information published by Hromadske.
The statement adds political pressure to a change in vocabulary that already has formal instructions for federal government agencies.
Executive Order on AI: Date and Scope
🇺🇸 | President Trump says anyone who uses the term Artificial Intelligence, instead of Super Intelligence, is «THE ENEMY!». https://t.co/ZhVRgtM77W
— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 8, 2026
Executive Order 14434, published by the White House, is dated September 29, 2026, one day before some versions indicated.
The document stipulates that the Executive Branch will use «Super Intelligence» and the abbreviation «SI» instead of «Artificial Intelligence» and «AI».
The instruction applies to official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and policy documents, within the limits allowed by legislation.
Its administrative scope is significant: the text directs obligations to federal departments and agencies; it does not establish a general prohibition on the term for the entire population.
Super Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence Do Not Mean the Same Thing
The presidential change introduces a conceptual difficulty: in technical use, superintelligence is not simply another term for any AI tool.
IBM defines artificial superintelligence as a theoretical system with intellectual capabilities that exceed those of humans. In contrast, artificial intelligence (AI) includes a wide range of technologies.
Using a more ambitious term does not imply that current programs have achieved such a level of intelligence or that their abilities are automatically enhanced.
For readers, students, and professionals, distinguishing between these two concepts enables them to understand technological announcements without confusing government communications with scientific advancements.
Which Federal Documents Must Change and Which Remain
The order clarifies that it does not require altering already-issued regulations, prior presidential actions, contracts, grants, or other historical government documents.
Additionally, it initially preserves the existing legal definition of artificial intelligence to determine which technologies are included under the new administrative term.
The Presidential Advisor for Science and Technology must present, within 60 days, a legislative proposal on a federal definition of superintelligence.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: A knife, a mental health crisis, and a second chance: the ruling that is changing bail in California
This task is a future proposal: it does not mean that Congress has approved a new definition or modified all legal references.
What the Change Implies for the Hispanic Community
Those who consult federal portals may find «SI» where «AI» previously appeared, especially in information about technology, public programs, and innovation policies.
The main immediate consequence for the public is to understand the new vocabulary, without assuming that each reference describes a different or superior technology.
The presidential label of enemy does not constitute, in itself, a legal category or demonstrate that using the usual expression entails a sanction.
To evaluate the actual scope, it is helpful to separate political rhetoric, administrative instructions, and the proven capabilities of the systems mentioned.
SOURCE: ukranews