Trump demands praise for ICE agents.

Dominican man was shot in front of his son.

Protesters demand an investigation into the controversial immigration operation.

Trump praises ICE. U.S. President Donald Trump today demanded «praise» for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the arrest of the Dominican man who was shot by agents while in his vehicle with his minor son on Thursday in New York.

«Yesterday, our ICE heroes captured a man with a criminal record a mile long who was wanted for possible murder and gang-related murder; in other words, the gang killed someone. A lovely person,» he said at a rally in Syracuse (New York).

Trump addressed the incident where ICE agents shot Oscar Belgal, 28, in his car in Bronx’s Marble Hill, with his 5-year-old son present. Local and state Democrats condemned ICE’s actions.

«He’s a very dangerous person, and they caught him. Instead of praise, ICE is being criticized by New York politicians who let him go,» the president said, reiterating that Belgal is «wanted for murder» and claiming Democrats are trying to release him.

Trump Praises ICE: Promises That «Illegal Alien Criminals Will Be Released»

Trump gave a speech in support of the Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, promising that if Blakeman is elected and Republicans win in Congress, they will prevent «illegal alien criminals from being released» and «veto sanctuary cities and states.»

ICE agents, wearing construction vests, attempted to arrest Belgal, linked to the Los Trinitarios gang. He allegedly tried to ram the agents with his car, prompting one officer to open fire.