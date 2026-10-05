Trump demands more election coverage.

Fox did broadcast from Ohio.

November will decide legislative control.

Donald Trump questioned Fox News’ coverage of his campaign events on Sunday, October 4, and accused the conservative network of giving too much airtime to his Democratic opponents.

The president directed his complaint at the morning program, Fox & Friends. On Truth Social, he claimed that the network had downplayed his Saturday rally in Ohio and other events held during the week.

He also mentioned events in Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma. His demand is aimed at getting more visibility for a tour designed to mobilize the Republican electorate before the November elections.

Trump warned that followers of his MAGA movement might abandon the network if they don’t find that coverage. He even stated that he was stopping watching it, increasing the pressure on the channel.

Fox News Broadcasts Ohio Rally: What Trump is Questioning

🚨 President Donald Trump criticizes Fox News for not covering his packed rallies in Ohio, Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma, and says viewers will stop watching if the network ignores them. He questions who fired Maria Bartiromo and says she complained she was not allowed to cover him. Trump warns Fox could see ratings fall to the level of CNN or MSNOW. Follow: @MorseReport — Morse Report (@MorseReport) October 4, 2026



The complaint has a central nuance: Fox News did offer live coverage of the Ohio event. Therefore, the accusation does not equate to a total lack of coverage.

The difference lies between broadcasting an event and dedicating space to it later in a specific program. This distinction is key to evaluating the presidential accusation without confusing different editorial decisions.

Trump also criticized the participation of progressive commentators and attributed the news focus to management decisions. His statements express his political assessment; they do not demonstrate a deliberate strategy against his rallies.

The warning about a potential drop in viewership does not constitute a proven outcome. The president anticipated possible consequences for Fox, but the available material does not provide figures attesting to losses linked to this episode.