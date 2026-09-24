U.S. Cracks Down on Birth Tourism Visas: Who’s Under Scrutiny?
Posted on09/24/26 at 07:11
- Rubio announces new restrictions
- Foreign networks under surveillance
- Pregnant travelers not prohibited
The U.S. government has opened a new front against so-called birth tourism, a practice that was already under consular restrictions since 2020.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this Wednesday a policy of restricting visas focused on individuals linked to commercial networks that facilitate these trips.
The measure primarily targets operators, administrators, intermediaries, and foreign providers who, according to the government, participate in organized schemes to facilitate births on U.S. territory.
Rubio stated that some networks charge tens of thousands of dollars and advise clients to hide or falsify the true purpose of their trip when applying for a visa.
U.S. Tightens Visas Against Birth Tourism
The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announces a new policy of restricting visas to prevent so-called «birth tourism,» which involves traveling to the country to give birth there so the baby can obtain U.S. citizenship. https://t.co/XD8WDWA2xU pic.twitter.com/tBpjJHaYT4
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 23, 2026
Why it matters: The decision increases pressure on organizations and individuals who turn trips to give birth in the U.S. into an international business.
The fact: Since January 2020, consular rules have allowed denying B visas when there are reasons to believe the primary purpose of the trip is to give birth to obtain U.S. citizenship for the baby.
The process: Consular officials determine whether an individual meets the requirements to receive a visa and can reject applications when they find a ground for inadmissibility established in immigration legislation.
What you can do: Those planning to travel while pregnant must provide truthful information about the purpose of the trip and review the applicable consular requirements for their specific situation.
Who the New Visa Policy Aims to Target
The United States tightens visa restrictions against so-called «birth tourism». Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new measures to prevent commercial networks from facilitating foreign travel to the country with the goal of giving birth and obtaining… pic.twitter.com/ksip5Z6GXs
— Radio América HN (@radioamericahn) September 23, 2026
The new policy announced by Rubio targets those the government identifies as owners, operators, or administrators of commercial networks dedicated to facilitating birth tourism.
It also includes intermediaries accused of instructing applicants to commit fraud and certain foreign medical providers linked to these schemes.
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Rubio justified the decision under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, related to potentially severe consequences for U.S. foreign policy.
The offensive adds to a broader tightening of visa controls in 2026, including increased scrutiny of certain categories of applicants.
Traveling While Pregnant Does Not Automatically Equal Fraud
A key point is to distinguish between traveling while pregnant and traveling primarily for a child to be born in the United States and obtain U.S. citizenship.
The 2020 regulation focuses specifically on B visa applicants whose primary purpose is birth tourism; therefore, it does not establish a general prohibition against all pregnant travelers.
Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized this practice and linked it to high-income foreigners seeking to secure U.S. citizenship for their children.
The new announcement now increases pressure on the commercial infrastructure behind these trips, while consulates maintain the responsibility of evaluating the eligibility of applicants individually.
Sources: Efe, El Universal.