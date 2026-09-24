U.S. Cracks Down on Birth Tourism Visas: Who’s Under Scrutiny?

Rubio announces new restrictions

Foreign networks under surveillance

Pregnant travelers not prohibited

The U.S. government has opened a new front against so-called birth tourism, a practice that was already under consular restrictions since 2020.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this Wednesday a policy of restricting visas focused on individuals linked to commercial networks that facilitate these trips.

The measure primarily targets operators, administrators, intermediaries, and foreign providers who, according to the government, participate in organized schemes to facilitate births on U.S. territory.

Rubio stated that some networks charge tens of thousands of dollars and advise clients to hide or falsify the true purpose of their trip when applying for a visa.

U.S. Tightens Visas Against Birth Tourism

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announces a new policy of restricting visas to prevent so-called «birth tourism,» which involves traveling to the country to give birth there so the baby can obtain U.S. citizenship. https://t.co/XD8WDWA2xU pic.twitter.com/tBpjJHaYT4 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 23, 2026

Why it matters: The decision increases pressure on organizations and individuals who turn trips to give birth in the U.S. into an international business.

The fact: Since January 2020, consular rules have allowed denying B visas when there are reasons to believe the primary purpose of the trip is to give birth to obtain U.S. citizenship for the baby.

The process: Consular officials determine whether an individual meets the requirements to receive a visa and can reject applications when they find a ground for inadmissibility established in immigration legislation.

What you can do: Those planning to travel while pregnant must provide truthful information about the purpose of the trip and review the applicable consular requirements for their specific situation.