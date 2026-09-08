Cushing’s Syndrome Symptoms: Warning Signs, Causes, and Treatment

Excess cortisol

Warning signs

Diagnosis and treatment

Weight gain, exhaustion, and high blood pressure may seem relatively common, but when several changes occur together, there could be another explanation.

Cushing’s syndrome, also known as hypercortisolism, is a hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure to excessively high cortisol levels.

Although the condition is rare, diagnosing it can be difficult because some of its symptoms also occur with other health problems.

What You Need to Know About Cushing’s Syndrome

What Happens When Cortisol Levels Are Too High?

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, which are located above the kidneys, and it performs important functions that help the body operate properly.

According to the Endocrine Society, normal amounts of cortisol help the body respond to stress, maintain blood pressure, and regulate the immune system.

Cortisol also plays a role in how the body uses fats, carbohydrates, and proteins for energy.

Problems arise when the body remains exposed to excessive cortisol levels for a prolonged period.

Cushing’s syndrome can have several causes, including:

Prolonged use of steroid medications such as prednisone.

Benign or cancerous tumors of the adrenal glands.

Pituitary gland tumors that produce excessive amounts of the hormone ACTH.

Certain tumors outside the pituitary gland, including some lung tumors.

The Endocrine Society distinguishes between exogenous Cushing’s syndrome, which is associated with external factors such as certain medications, and endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, which results from changes within the body.

When the condition originates specifically in the pituitary gland and involves excessive ACTH production, it is known as Cushing’s disease.