Sleeping With the Lights On May Affect Your Heart, Study Finds

Researchers detected subtle changes in heart structure

Greater light exposure was associated with cardiovascular risk

Sleeping in darkness may support healthier rest

Sleeping with the TV on, a phone screen illuminating the room, or even small lights from electronic devices could have consequences beyond disrupting rest.

A new study published in the European Heart Journal found an association between light exposure during sleep and subtle changes in the structure and function of the heart.

The research, reviewed by NBC News, USA Today, and Healthline, is notable because the changes appeared even with relatively low levels of nighttime illumination.

Scientists examined exposure beginning at 3 lux, a level that still represents a very dim environment but can be detected through closed eyelids.

Why Can Nighttime Light Affect Sleep?

What Did Researchers Find in the Heart?

Researchers analyzed data from 11,071 UK Biobank participants who did not initially have cardiovascular disease.

For seven days, participants wore wrist sensors that recorded light exposure and movement. Years later, their hearts were evaluated using magnetic resonance imaging.

When researchers compared participants who slept in near-total darkness with those exposed to more nighttime light, they detected small but measurable differences.

On average, participants in the highest-exposure group had:

2.4% greater left ventricular mass in one of the heart’s main chambers.

greater left ventricular mass in one of the heart’s main chambers. 1.5% greater heart-wall thickness.

greater heart-wall thickness. 1.9% lower myocardial contraction fraction, a measurement related to the heart’s ability to contract.

These differences do not mean that the participants had heart disease, but they are associated with a process known as cardiac remodeling—changes in the heart’s structure and function.

Lu Qi, the study’s lead researcher and a professor at Tulane University, explained that this type of remodeling can occur in response to chronic stress or injury and could weaken the heart over time.