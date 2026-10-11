Key money dates from October 12 to 16, which includes a bank holiday, the announcement of the 2027 Social Security increase, a benefits payment, and two deadlines you shouldn’t miss: the IRS extension and the start of Medicare open enrollment.

Why it matters: This week will determine how much your Social Security check will increase next year, and a holiday may delay deposits and transfers.

Monday, October 12: Columbus Day holiday

The Federal Reserve is closed for the federal holiday (Columbus Day), so many banks are closed and there is no regular mail delivery. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are open; the bond market is closed.

If you’re expecting a direct deposit or making a transfer that day, it may be processed as late as Tuesday, October 13. Online banking and ATMs will still be functioning.

Tuesday, October 13: major banks report earnings

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs report their third-quarter results before the market opens; Bank of America and Morgan Stanley report on Wednesday, October 14. Their reports provide insight into how consumer credit card payments and loans are faring.

Wednesday, October 14: inflation and 2027 COLA