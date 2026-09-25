New York Taxes Rank Highest in the U.S. as Spending Runs 44% Above Average

New York ranks first in the United States in state and local taxes collected per capita, a distinction that has renewed debate over the cost of living and doing business in the state.

State and local governments collected 71% more taxes per person than the national average during fiscal year 2024, according to a new report from the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), as reported by The Center Square.

The difference is also substantial compared with other high-tax states: New York collected 22% more per capita than California, 26% more than Connecticut, and 36% more than New Jersey.

Why it matters: Taxes are one part of the cost faced by households and businesses, but the broader debate is also about the level and quality of public services taxpayers receive in return.

New York Also Ranks High in Spending

The report places New York second in the nation in state and local spending per capita, behind only Alaska.

That spending was 44% higher than the U.S. average, 40% higher than New Jersey’s, and 96% higher than Florida’s.

The CBC also made a comparison that puts the difference into perspective: It estimates that New York would have spent $99 billion less in 2024 if its per-capita spending had matched New Jersey’s.

The figure does not mean that $99 billion in waste has been identified. It is a hypothetical comparison showing how much lower New York’s spending would have been at New Jersey’s per-capita level.