Apple iPhone Settlement Offers Up to $95 Per Device: How to File a Claim

Apple agreed to a $250 million fund to settle a class-action lawsuit involving Siri and Apple Intelligence features that consumers alleged they did not receive as expected.

Starting September 21, eligible buyers can file a claim and receive money for certain iPhone models.

Why it matters: The money will not be paid automatically, and consumers have until December 21, 2026, to file a valid claim.

Which iPhones Qualify for the Apple Settlement?

The Apple iPhone settlement covers original purchasers who reside in the United States and bought certain devices in the country between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

💰 Apple has enabled the settlement site for Siri AI Eligible users in the United States can file their claim and receive $25 per device, up to a maximum of $95, depending on the number of claims filedhttps://t.co/ljDTetJjo0 pic.twitter.com/HwtU5rcohs — Appledata (@Appledataos) September 21, 2026

Among the eligible models are: the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

An important detail: The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are not among the devices covered by the settlement.