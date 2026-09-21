Apple iPhone Settlement Offers Up to $95 Per Device: How to File a Claim
Posted on09/21/26 at 14:00
Apple agreed to a $250 million fund to settle a class-action lawsuit involving Siri and Apple Intelligence features that consumers alleged they did not receive as expected.
Starting September 21, eligible buyers can file a claim and receive money for certain iPhone models.
- Why it matters: The money will not be paid automatically, and consumers have until December 21, 2026, to file a valid claim.
Which iPhones Qualify for the Apple Settlement?
The Apple iPhone settlement covers original purchasers who reside in the United States and bought certain devices in the country between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.
💰 Apple has enabled the settlement site for Siri AI
Eligible users in the United States can file their claim and receive $25 per device, up to a maximum of $95, depending on the number of claims filedhttps://t.co/ljDTetJjo0 pic.twitter.com/HwtU5rcohs
— Appledata (@Appledataos) September 21, 2026
- Among the eligible models are: the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.
An important detail: The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are not among the devices covered by the settlement.
Additionally, the device must have been purchased by the consumer for personal or business use and not for resale.
The $95 Per iPhone Payment Is Not Guaranteed
Although the maximum amount is attention-grabbing, consumers should not assume they will automatically receive $95 for each qualifying device.
The Apple settlement initially provides $25 per eligible device for those who personally submit a valid claim.
This amount could increase proportionally up to $95 or decrease, depending on the total number of valid claims, costs, and other factors related to the settlement fund.
Apple, for its part, denies the allegations and maintains that it did not engage in improper or illegal conduct. The settlement does not represent an admission of liability.
How to Claim Money From the Apple iPhone Settlement
Consumers can submit their claim through the official website, which has been established to administer the settlement and receive claims.
- The case arose after consumers alleged that they purchased eligible devices expecting certain Siri features linked to Apple Intelligence that they did not receive as expected.
The key date now is December 21. After that date, those who have not submitted a valid claim may lose the opportunity to receive part of the settlement fund.
- The settlement still requires final court approval, with a hearing scheduled for February 24, 2027.