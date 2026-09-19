Checks, Social Security, and Trump’s $5,000: The Money News That Made Headlines This Week
Posted on09/19/26 at 11:25
Checks again dominated economic news this week, with a confirmed payment in New York, the upcoming Social Security COLA, and a $5,000 proposal.
For millions of families, the difference is in the details: one payment will be sent, another depends on inflation, and the third is still a political promise.
New York Begins Mailing Checks of Up to $200
Starting September 21, New York will distribute energy relief checks of $100 to $200 through the POWER program.
Power up: Energy rebate checks up to $200 coming to New York homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday that the state will begin mailing energy rebate checks of up to $200 to 8.2 million households starting Sept. 21, with payments continuing through December. The checks are part of… pic.twitter.com/CaJvPZY1IT
— TheManhattan (@ManhattanPress) September 14, 2026
The benefit has $1 billion and will reach approximately 8.2 million residents, with mailings continuing until December.
- Eligible joint filers who earned less than $150,000 will receive $200; those with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 will get $150.
- Eligible individual taxpayers with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $100. No additional application is required if they meet the requirements.
Social Security: All Eyes on COLA 2027
Another figure that matters to people’s wallets is the upcoming Social Security increase, although the final percentage is still unknown.
- AARP projects a 3.6% COLA for 2027, while The Senior Citizens League estimates 3.5%. Both figures remain estimates.
The CPI-W increased 3.5% year-over-year in August, and now September’s data is needed to complete the quarter used to officially calculate the COLA.
- With a 3.6% adjustment, a retiree currently receiving $2,000 monthly would add approximately $72 per month.
The problem is how much that increase will yield: in August, energy registered a year-over-year increase of 16.3%, while housing and food also showed increases.
Trump Reiterates $5,000 Check Proposal
Donald Trump reiterated this week his proposal to deliver $5,000 per adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress after the November elections.
🚨🇺🇸 | President Donald Trump spoke firmly about the economic reward for American adults:
«The $5,000 checks are on the way… It’s going to happen because people deserve it, because they were treated so badly by the Democrats and by Biden». pic.twitter.com/GNpzKnMsRa
— La Derecha Diario Estados Unidos (@DerechaDiarioUS) September 13, 2026
The president claims that the so-called «Trump dividend» could be financed with tariff revenue, but currently, there is no approved check, payment date, or application process.
The cost is one of the big unknowns: delivering $5,000 to around 245 million adult citizens would represent approximately $1.2 trillion.
- Thus ends a week marked by three figures that share a underlying concern: how much money American households will really have available.