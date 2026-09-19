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Checks, Social Security, and Trump’s $5,000: The Money News That Made Headlines This Week
New York starts mailing energy rebate checks, while Social Security recipients await COLA 2027 announcement.
By  Daniel Navas
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cheques y aumento del Seguro Social
FOTO: Shutterstock

Posted on09/19/26 at 11:25

Checks again dominated economic news this week, with a confirmed payment in New York, the upcoming Social Security COLA, and a $5,000 proposal.

For millions of families, the difference is in the details: one payment will be sent, another depends on inflation, and the third is still a political promise.

New York Begins Mailing Checks of Up to $200

Starting September 21, New York will distribute energy relief checks of $100 to $200 through the POWER program.

The benefit has $1 billion and will reach approximately 8.2 million residents, with mailings continuing until December.

  • Eligible joint filers who earned less than $150,000 will receive $200; those with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 will get $150.
  • Eligible individual taxpayers with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $100. No additional application is required if they meet the requirements.

Social Security: All Eyes on COLA 2027

Another figure that matters to people’s wallets is the upcoming Social Security increase, although the final percentage is still unknown.

  • AARP projects a 3.6% COLA for 2027, while The Senior Citizens League estimates 3.5%. Both figures remain estimates.

The CPI-W increased 3.5% year-over-year in August, and now September’s data is needed to complete the quarter used to officially calculate the COLA.

  • With a 3.6% adjustment, a retiree currently receiving $2,000 monthly would add approximately $72 per month.

The problem is how much that increase will yield: in August, energy registered a year-over-year increase of 16.3%, while housing and food also showed increases.

Trump Reiterates $5,000 Check Proposal

Donald Trump reiterated this week his proposal to deliver $5,000 per adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress after the November elections.

The president claims that the so-called «Trump dividend» could be financed with tariff revenue, but currently, there is no approved check, payment date, or application process.

The cost is one of the big unknowns: delivering $5,000 to around 245 million adult citizens would represent approximately $1.2 trillion.

  • Thus ends a week marked by three figures that share a underlying concern: how much money American households will really have available.