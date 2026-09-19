Checks, Social Security, and Trump’s $5,000: The Money News That Made Headlines This Week

Checks again dominated economic news this week, with a confirmed payment in New York, the upcoming Social Security COLA, and a $5,000 proposal.

For millions of families, the difference is in the details: one payment will be sent, another depends on inflation, and the third is still a political promise.

New York Begins Mailing Checks of Up to $200

Starting September 21, New York will distribute energy relief checks of $100 to $200 through the POWER program.

Power up: Energy rebate checks up to $200 coming to New York homes Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday that the state will begin mailing energy rebate checks of up to $200 to 8.2 million households starting Sept. 21, with payments continuing through December. The checks are part of… pic.twitter.com/CaJvPZY1IT — TheManhattan (@ManhattanPress) September 14, 2026

The benefit has $1 billion and will reach approximately 8.2 million residents, with mailings continuing until December.

Eligible joint filers who earned less than $150,000 will receive $200; those with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 will get $150.

Eligible individual taxpayers with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $100. No additional application is required if they meet the requirements.

Social Security: All Eyes on COLA 2027