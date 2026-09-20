Social Security and SNAP Payments Arrive This Week

The upcoming week will bring new deposits for households receiving Social Security or SNAP, although the dates and requirements vary by program.

Between Monday, September 21, and Friday, September 25, Wednesday will concentrate on one of the main federal payments, while several states will continue distributing food benefits.

Why it matters: Knowing the calendar helps anticipate when the money intended for food, housing, services, medications, and other daily expenses will be available.

Social Security Pays on Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 23, will be the fourth Wednesday of September and corresponds to the last monthly payment on the Social Security regular calendar based on birthdays.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) establishes three payment groups during September:

September 9: born from January 1 to 10 – Paid

September 16: born from January 11 to 20 – Paid

September 23: born from January 21 to 31.

Therefore, those in the last group should mark this week on their calendars. The SSA officially sets the fourth Wednesday for those born between January 21 and 31.

This distribution corresponds to the regular calendar. Some beneficiaries, including those who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, follow different dates.