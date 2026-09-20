Social Security and SNAP Payments Arrive This Week
Posted on09/20/26 at 10:04
The upcoming week will bring new deposits for households receiving Social Security or SNAP, although the dates and requirements vary by program.
- Between Monday, September 21, and Friday, September 25, Wednesday will concentrate on one of the main federal payments, while several states will continue distributing food benefits.
Why it matters: Knowing the calendar helps anticipate when the money intended for food, housing, services, medications, and other daily expenses will be available.
Social Security Pays on Wednesday, September 23
Wednesday, September 23, will be the fourth Wednesday of September and corresponds to the last monthly payment on the Social Security regular calendar based on birthdays.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) establishes three payment groups during September:
- September 9: born from January 1 to 10 – Paid
- September 16: born from January 11 to 20 – Paid
- September 23: born from January 21 to 31.
Therefore, those in the last group should mark this week on their calendars. The SSA officially sets the fourth Wednesday for those born between January 21 and 31.
This distribution corresponds to the regular calendar. Some beneficiaries, including those who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, follow different dates.
SNAP Benefits by State: Will Continue to Arrive in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana
Unlike Social Security, SNAP does not have a national deposit date. Each state sets its calendar and determines when to load the money onto EBT cards.
In Texas, benefits will continue to arrive throughout the week according to the last two digits of the EDG number:
- Monday, September 21: 72-74
- Tuesday, September 22: 75-78
- Wednesday, September 23: 79-81
- Thursday, September 24: 82-85
- Friday, September 25: 86-88
Texas maintains its monthly SNAP distribution until the 28th, according to the official calendar of Texas Health and Human Services.
Florida will also have deposits: The state distributes SNAP during the first 28 days of each month, using certain digits of the case number to set the date.
In Louisiana, the week will be shorter for SNAP:
- September 21: beneficiaries on the corresponding calendar whose Social Security ends in 8.
- September 23: those with an ending in 9.
Thus, Wednesday, September 23, will be the most notable date: it will coincide with the Social Security payment for the last birthday group with SNAP deposits in several states.