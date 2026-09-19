Trump and Xi Face Key Truce: Risk to Prices and Economy

The United States and China are seeking to maintain a trade truce that avoids a new escalation of tariffs while the war in Iran adds pressure on the global economy.

Planned conversations between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will also serve to prepare for the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Why it matters: a breakdown could affect supply chains, business costs, and eventually the prices of products sold in the United States.

The US-China Trade Truce Slows Escalation, but Tariffs Continue

The truce agreed upon in Busan in October 2025, according to an EFE report, reduced some trade barriers after months of strong retaliations between Washington and Beijing.

The United States reduced tariffs related to fentanyl from 20% to 10%, while China temporarily suspended part of its additional duties.

The United States and China are discussing the possibility of reducing tariffs on certain products, including US energy and agricultural shipments, which could be a sign that the leaders’ summit next week will lead to an extension… — Diario La República (@larepublica_co) September 15, 2026

However, the trade conflict is far from disappearing: China continues to bear the highest effective tariff rate among major US trading partners.