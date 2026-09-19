Are Pricier Tickets Ahead? American, United, and Southwest Cut Flights

Expensive fuel is already changing the plans of American, United, and Southwest, which are preparing to cut flights while trying to protect their profits.

For travelers, the combination of reduced capacity and still-strong demand could keep pressure on ticket prices over the next few months.

Why it matters: fewer flights may mean fewer schedules and available seats, especially on routes that become less profitable with the new costs.

American Faces $1 Billion Extra

American Airlines estimates that the recent fuel price increase will add approximately $1 billion to its costs during the fourth quarter, according to Reuters.

Its financial director, Devon May, explained that fuel is approximately $1 per gallon above what the company projected in July.

Each one-cent increase per gallon represents an additional $10 million in quarterly costs for American, according to the company’s figures.

The blow affects the entire industry: U.S. airlines spent $5.89 billion on fuel in July, 43% more than a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Additionally, they paid an average of $3.40 per gallon, compared to $2.34 in July 2025, a year-over-year increase of 45.4%.