Dollar rises in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic: today’s exchange rate

The dollar rose slightly this Friday, September 18, in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, while in Colombia it continued to gain ground.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can benefit those who receive remittances, but it increases the cost of buying currency for travel, payments, and international purchases.

Today’s dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate set by Banxico is 17.1872 pesos per dollar.

In the foreign exchange market, the references are:

Purchase: $16.86

Sale: $17.41

At Banco Azteca, the dollar is trading at $16.85 for purchase and $17.74 for sale.

The advance can benefit those who exchange remittances in dollars, although the final amount depends on the establishment and commissions.