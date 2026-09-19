Dollar rises in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic: today’s exchange rate
Posted on09/19/26 at 18:01
The dollar rose slightly this Friday, September 18, in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, while in Colombia it continued to gain ground.
Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can benefit those who receive remittances, but it increases the cost of buying currency for travel, payments, and international purchases.
Today’s dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate set by Banxico is 17.1872 pesos per dollar.
In the foreign exchange market, the references are:
- Purchase: $16.86
- Sale: $17.41
At Banco Azteca, the dollar is trading at $16.85 for purchase and $17.74 for sale.
The advance can benefit those who exchange remittances in dollars, although the final amount depends on the establishment and commissions.
The dollar continues to rise in Colombia.
In Colombia, the dollar continues to rise, reaching 3.152,109 Colombian pesos, according to the Banco de la República.
In the Bogotá foreign exchange market, the following references are recorded:
- Purchase: $3.117
- Sale: $3.237
The increase allows you to receive more pesos when exchanging dollars, but it also raises the cost of buying US currency for travel or international payments.
Dominican Republic records another rise.
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar also shows a slight increase this Friday.
According to the Central Bank, the exchange rates are:
- Purchase: $58.95
- Sale: $59.33
The dollar is once again around 59 Dominican pesos, a reference especially relevant for households that receive remittances from the United States.