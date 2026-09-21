Dollar Shows No Mercy: Rises Again in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic

The dollar exchange rate starts September 21 at 17.245 pesos in Mexico, 3,192.92 pesos in Colombia, while the DR remains above 59 pesos.

The dollar exchange rate starts this Monday, September 21, with gains in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, although the movements vary in magnitude. Colombia records the most notable movement, while changes in Mexico and the Dominican Republic are more moderate. Why it matters: A more expensive dollar makes purchases and payments made in U.S. currency more costly, but it may benefit families that receive remittances and exchange them for local currency. Subscribe to MundoNOW for free Dollar Exchange Rate Today, September 21, in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico stands at 17.245 pesos per dollar this Monday, maintaining the gradual movement seen in recent days. In the foreign exchange market, rates show a slight variation: Purchase: $16.92

Sale: $17.48

At Banco Azteca, one of the references used for cash transactions, the dollar is quoted at: Purchase: $16.85

Sale: $17.79 The difference between Banxico’s reference rate and retail exchange rates shows why it is a good idea to compare prices before exchanging dollars, especially when dealing with large amounts. Dollar Exchange Rate Continues Higher in Colombia In Colombia, the U.S. currency stands at 3,192.92 Colombian pesos per dollar this Monday, according to the official reference rate. The movement is especially relevant for those who need dollars for travel, international purchases, or payments linked to the U.S. currency. In the Bogotá foreign exchange market, the reference rates are: Purchase: $3.114

Sale: $3.237 For households that receive remittances, a higher dollar can mean more Colombian pesos for each dollar exchanged, although the final amount depends on commissions and the rates offered. Dollar in Dominican Republic Remains Above 59 Pesos