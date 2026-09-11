Inflation Holds at 3.4%: What It Means for Social Security COLA 2027

US inflation remained at 3.4% year over year in August, but prices accelerated during the month, driven primarily by gasoline.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in August, four times the 0.1% increase recorded in July, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report.

Why it matters: The report directly affects consumers’ finances and provides another clue about how much Social Security COLA could increase in 2027.

Gasoline Prices Put Pressure on Family Budgets Again

Gasoline was the primary driver. Prices rose 3.9% in August and accounted for more than one-third of the monthly increase in the overall index.

Compared with August 2025, the increase is considerably larger: Gasoline prices are 27.4% higher, while the energy index has risen 16.3%.

Pressure was not limited to gas stations. Housing costs rose 0.3%, food away from home increased 0.3%, and transportation services climbed 0.5%.

Core US inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.3% during the month, although its year-over-year rate declined from 2.5% to 2.4%.