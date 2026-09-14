Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Stable in Mexico and Dominican Republic, Lower in Colombia
Posted on09/14/26 at 07:00
The dollar exchange rate begins Monday, September 14, relatively stable in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico. It continues to fall in Colombia, while the Dominican Republic also reports little movement.
- Why it matters: A cheaper dollar can reduce costs for people buying imported products or purchasing US currency, but it can also decrease the amount of local currency families receive when exchanging remittances.
Dollar Exchange Rate Today, September 14, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate published by Banxico stands at 16.9707 pesos per dollar this Monday.
In the foreign exchange market, the US currency is quoted at:
- Buying rate: 16.70 pesos
- Selling rate: 17.23 pesos
At Banco Azteca, one of the most widely consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar is quoted at:
- Buying rate: 16.75 pesos
- Selling rate: 17.54 pesos
The relative stability keeps the dollar near 17 pesos, although the final rate available to consumers may vary depending on the bank or establishment handling the transaction.
The Dollar Continues to Fall in Colombia
The official exchange rate stands at 3,072.251 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to data from the Banco de la República.
In Bogotá’s foreign exchange market, the reference rates are:
- Buying rate: 3,092 Colombian pesos
- Selling rate: 3,214 Colombian pesos
The decline keeps the dollar near 3,000 Colombian pesos, which may benefit people purchasing US currency for travel, shopping, or international payments.
However, families receiving remittances will obtain fewer Colombian pesos when exchanging the same amount of dollars.
Dominican Republic Maintains Exchange-Rate Stability
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar remains stable during Monday’s trading session.
According to data from the Central Bank, the US currency has the following exchange rates:
- Buying rate: 58.91 Dominican pesos
- Selling rate: 59.19 Dominican pesos
The exchange rate remains near 59 Dominican pesos per dollar, an important reference for households receiving remittances and consumers making payments linked to the US currency.