Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Stable in Mexico and Dominican Republic, Lower in Colombia

The dollar exchange rate begins Monday, September 14, relatively stable in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico. It continues to fall in Colombia, while the Dominican Republic also reports little movement.

Why it matters: A cheaper dollar can reduce costs for people buying imported products or purchasing US currency, but it can also decrease the amount of local currency families receive when exchanging remittances.

Dollar Exchange Rate Today, September 14, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate published by Banxico stands at 16.9707 pesos per dollar this Monday.

In the foreign exchange market, the US currency is quoted at:

Buying rate: 16.70 pesos

Selling rate: 17.23 pesos

At Banco Azteca, one of the most widely consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar is quoted at: