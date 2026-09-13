Social Security and SNAP: Who Gets Government Money This Week?

This week will bring Social Security payments and SNAP deposits for certain retirees and families between September 14 and 18.

Wednesday will be the key date for Social Security, while several states keep their windows open to distribute food assistance.

Why it matters: it’s not about an extra bonus. These are regular benefits, and the date depends on the birthday, state, or assigned case number.

Social Security Pays This Group on Wednesday, September 16

On Wednesday, September 16, Social Security beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment.

The Social Security Administration states that this group is paid on the third Wednesday of the month. In September 2026, that date falls on the 16th.

Those born between the 21st and 31st will have to wait until Wednesday, September 23, according to the official calendar.

Beneficiaries who have been receiving Social Security since before May 1997 follow a different calendar. The same applies to certain individuals who receive both Social Security and SSI.