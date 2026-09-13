Social Security and SNAP: Who Gets Government Money This Week?
Posted on09/13/26 at 13:15
This week will bring Social Security payments and SNAP deposits for certain retirees and families between September 14 and 18.
Wednesday will be the key date for Social Security, while several states keep their windows open to distribute food assistance.
Why it matters: it’s not about an extra bonus. These are regular benefits, and the date depends on the birthday, state, or assigned case number.
Social Security Pays This Group on Wednesday, September 16
On Wednesday, September 16, Social Security beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment.
The Social Security Administration states that this group is paid on the third Wednesday of the month. In September 2026, that date falls on the 16th.
Those born between the 21st and 31st will have to wait until Wednesday, September 23, according to the official calendar.
Beneficiaries who have been receiving Social Security since before May 1997 follow a different calendar. The same applies to certain individuals who receive both Social Security and SSI.
SNAP Continues to Arrive in Several States
Unlike Social Security, SNAP does not have a single deposit date for the entire United States.
Among the provided calendars, Florida distributes benefits from the 1st to the 28th; Georgia, from the 5th to the 23rd; New Mexico, from the 1st to the 20th; and Texas may extend them until the 28th.
This means that beneficiaries in those states may still be within their distribution window during the week of September 14-18.
Arizona, on the other hand, has a window from the 1st to the 13th; California and Colorado, from the 1st to the 10th; and New Jersey generally distributes between the 1st and the 5th.
Texas and New York Require Special Attention
Texas deserves particular attention. Households certified after June 1, 2020, have a staggered distribution between the 16th and the 28th, determined by the last two digits of the EDG.
Previous cases follow a different calendar that starts on the 1st, so not all Texas beneficiaries receive their payment simultaneously.
In New York, there are also differences: outside the five NYC boroughs, deposits generally follow a calendar related to the case number.
New York City uses a specific calendar that can change every month.
Therefore, those expecting SNAP this week should check their state, case number, and EBT card balance before assuming a deposit date.