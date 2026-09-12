Trump’s $5,000 Promise, $500 Rebates and Record Diesel Prices
Posted on09/12/26 at 10:11
The economy again intersected with politics and Americans’ wallets this week, as two potential payments generated excitement while fuel prices continued to rise.
- From a promise of $5,000 per adult to a possible $500 rebate for Obamacare, these are three MundoNOW news stories that made the economic agenda.
Why it matters: while Washington talks about returning money to consumers, the record diesel prices show that the cost of living continues to put pressure on families.
1. Trump Promises $5,000 if Republicans Keep Congress
Donald Trump promised to give $5,000 to each American adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress after the November 3 elections.
- The president linked the so-called «dividend» to tariff revenue, although there is still no approved program or available check.
- For a couple, the proposal would be equivalent to $10,000, but important questions remain about eligibility, funding, and payment dates.
The cost would also be enormous: an estimate cited by MundoNOW puts the outlay at around $1.3 trillion if $5,000 were given to each adult.
2. Up to One Million Could Receive $500 for Obamacare
Another news story that sparked interest was the Trump administration’s plan to return $500 to up to one million people for excess charges related to Obamacare.
- Possible beneficiaries would be those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) who do not receive premium assistance and would otherwise overpay.
The refund could be made via direct deposit, but details about eligibility and schedule are still lacking.
The key to avoiding confusion: it’s not a stimulus check or a payment for all Obamacare enrollees.
3. Record Diesel Prices Threaten to Reach the Supermarket
While expectations about possible payments grow, the transportation sector faces a much more immediate reality.
Diesel prices reached record levels, with a national average of $5.85 per gallon, according to AAA on September 4.
A truck with a 300-gallon capacity would need approximately $1,755 to fill its tanks, $641 more than a year ago.
The pressure doesn’t stop with truckers: higher costs for transporting food and goods can be partially passed on to businesses and consumers.
Thus, the week left a clear contrast: Washington put possible rebates of $500 and $5,000 on the table, while fuel prices remind us that wallets are still facing very real expenses.