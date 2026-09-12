Trump’s $5,000 Promise, $500 Rebates and Record Diesel Prices

The economy again intersected with politics and Americans’ wallets this week, as two potential payments generated excitement while fuel prices continued to rise.

From a promise of $5,000 per adult to a possible $500 rebate for Obamacare, these are three MundoNOW news stories that made the economic agenda.

Why it matters: while Washington talks about returning money to consumers, the record diesel prices show that the cost of living continues to put pressure on families.

1. Trump Promises $5,000 if Republicans Keep Congress

Donald Trump promised to give $5,000 to each American adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress after the November 3 elections.

The president linked the so-called «dividend» to tariff revenue, although there is still no approved program or available check.

For a couple, the proposal would be equivalent to $10,000, but important questions remain about eligibility, funding, and payment dates.

The cost would also be enormous: an estimate cited by MundoNOW puts the outlay at around $1.3 trillion if $5,000 were given to each adult.

2. Up to One Million Could Receive $500 for Obamacare