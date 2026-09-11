Dollar Nears 17 Pesos in Mexico, Slows Decline in Colombia, Rises in Dominican Republic
Posted on09/11/26 at 04:25
The dollar is rising again this Friday, September 11, in Mexico and is approaching 17 pesos, according to Banxico. In Colombia, the decline is slowing, while the Dominican Republic is seeing an advance.
Why it matters: The dollar’s movements affect not only the value of remittances but also the cost of purchases, travel, imported products, and payments made in US currency.
How the Dollar is Doing Today, September 11, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico is located at 16.9722 pesos per dollar this Friday, approaching the 17-peso barrier once again.
The US currency market presents these values:
- Purchase: $16.68
- Sale: $17.20
In Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar registers:
- Purchase: $16.85
- Sale: $17.59
The advance once again puts the dollar very close to 17 pesos, although the final price for consumers depends on the bank or establishment where they conduct the transaction.
The Dollar Slows Its Decline in Colombia
Official exchange rates are currently locked at 3.101,265 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to the Banco de la República, remaining around 3,100 pesos.
In the Bogotá currency market, the references are:
- Purchase: $3.103
- Sale: $3.223
The exchange rate keeps the dollar close to its recent levels, favoring those who need the US currency for purchases, travel, or international payments.
However, for families who receive remittances, a cheaper dollar can mean obtaining fewer Colombian pesos when exchanging the same amount sent from the United States.
The Dollar Rises in the Dominican Republic
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar is rising during this Friday’s session and is once again above recent levels.
According to the Central Bank, the US currency registers the following exchange rates:
- Purchase: 58.96 Dominican pesos
- Sale: 59.22 Dominican pesos
The exchange rate exceeds 59 Dominican pesos per US dollar in sales once again, an important reference for households that receive remittances and consumers who make payments linked to the US currency.