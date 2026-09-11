Dollar Nears 17 Pesos in Mexico, Slows Decline in Colombia, Rises in Dominican Republic

The dollar is rising again this Friday, September 11, in Mexico and is approaching 17 pesos, according to Banxico. In Colombia, the decline is slowing, while the Dominican Republic is seeing an advance.

Why it matters: The dollar’s movements affect not only the value of remittances but also the cost of purchases, travel, imported products, and payments made in US currency.

How the Dollar is Doing Today, September 11, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico is located at 16.9722 pesos per dollar this Friday, approaching the 17-peso barrier once again.

The US currency market presents these values:

Purchase: $16.68

Sale: $17.20

In Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar registers: