10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 5%: Could Mortgage Rates Rise?

The 10-year Treasury yield reached 5%, signaling tighter borrowing conditions and potentially keeping mortgage rates elevated.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note reached 5% on Monday, according to CNN, raising new concerns about borrowing costs. The latest official figure available from the Treasury Department placed the yield at 4.96% on Friday, September 11. Why it matters: The 10-year Treasury yield is an important benchmark for long-term borrowing and can keep pressure on mortgage rates and other loans affecting families. Why Did the 10-Year Treasury Yield Reach 5%? CNN attributed the increase to a combination of factors, including energy prices, inflation concerns, the war with Iran, interest-rate expectations, and growing government debt. Investors are also monitoring how much the federal government will need to borrow to finance its spending. Greater financing needs can place additional pressure on the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 5% for the first time since 2023, as inflation and growing debt increase pressure on markets. https://t.co/1s0yGvjOsL — Bloomberg Línea (@BloombergLinea_) September 14, 2026 The relationship works in reverse: When Treasury prices fall, their yields rise.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve, which will meet September 15 and 16. Its signals regarding inflation and interest rates could once again affect borrowing costs. What Does This Mean for Mortgages and Workers? The most visible potential effect is in the housing market. Mortgage rates do not depend exclusively on the 10-year Treasury yield, but they often move in response to similar market conditions. Keep in mind: A 5% Treasury yield does not mean consumers will receive mortgages at that rate. However, when Treasury yields rise, borrowing conditions may also become more expensive. For example, financing $350,000 with a 30-year mortgage at 6% would result in monthly principal and interest payments of approximately $2,098. At 7%, the payment would rise to about $2,329. That represents an increase of approximately $231 per month. However, the example only illustrates the effect of different mortgage rates and does not mean that the movement in Treasury yields will automatically produce that increase. Companies may also face higher financing costs, potentially influencing their investment, expansion, and hiring decisions. Will Treasury Yields Continue to Rise, and What Can Borrowers Do? There is no certainty. Yields could remain high or continue rising if inflation, elevated energy prices, and concerns about US debt persist.