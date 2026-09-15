Social Security COLA 2027 Could Reach 3.6%: Will It Be Enough?

The Social Security increase for 2027 is projected to be larger than this year’s adjustment, but it would arrive as inflation continues to strain the budgets of millions of beneficiaries.

AARP projects a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment, while The Senior Citizens League estimates 3.5%. Both figures remain projections and are not the official increase.

Why it matters: Beneficiaries could receive more money each month, but the adjustment’s real impact will depend on how much their everyday expenses continue to rise.

Social Security COLA 2027 Could Be Larger

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the CPI-W rose 3.5% year over year in August, following a 3.4% increase in July.

This index is critical because the Social Security Administration compares the average CPI-W for July, August, and September with the corresponding average from the previous year to calculate the annual cost-of-living adjustment.

September’s data is still pending. That final figure will complete the third quarter and allow officials to calculate the definitive 2027 COLA.

If AARP’s 3.6% projection is confirmed, the adjustment would be higher than the 2.8% COLA applied in 2026.