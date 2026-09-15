Social Security COLA 2027 Could Reach 3.6%: Will It Be Enough?
Posted on09/15/26 at 15:47
The Social Security increase for 2027 is projected to be larger than this year’s adjustment, but it would arrive as inflation continues to strain the budgets of millions of beneficiaries.
AARP projects a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment, while The Senior Citizens League estimates 3.5%. Both figures remain projections and are not the official increase.
- Why it matters: Beneficiaries could receive more money each month, but the adjustment’s real impact will depend on how much their everyday expenses continue to rise.
Social Security COLA 2027 Could Be Larger
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the CPI-W rose 3.5% year over year in August, following a 3.4% increase in July.
This index is critical because the Social Security Administration compares the average CPI-W for July, August, and September with the corresponding average from the previous year to calculate the annual cost-of-living adjustment.
September’s data is still pending. That final figure will complete the third quarter and allow officials to calculate the definitive 2027 COLA.
If AARP’s 3.6% projection is confirmed, the adjustment would be higher than the 2.8% COLA applied in 2026.
How Much Extra Money Could Arrive in Each Check?
AARP calculates that a retired worker receiving the average benefit of nearly $2,086 per month would get approximately $75 more each month with a 3.6% COLA.
- For perspective, a current monthly benefit of $1,500 would increase by about $54, while a $2,000 benefit would rise by $72 and a $3,000 benefit by approximately $108.
- Under TSCL’s 3.5% estimate, a monthly Social Security benefit of $2,000 would increase by approximately $70.
The difference between the two projections would be relatively small. For someone receiving $2,000 per month, it would amount to only about $2.
Will the 2027 Social Security Increase Cover Rent, Groceries, and Utilities?
This is the central concern for retirees: A larger COLA does not necessarily produce an equivalent improvement in purchasing power.
According to the BLS, overall inflation reached 3.4% year over year in August. Food prices rose 2.7%, housing costs increased 3.0%, and energy prices climbed 16.3%.
- AARP warns that rising food, energy, housing, and healthcare costs weigh especially heavily on older adults, many of whom live on fixed incomes.
- A survey cited by AARP found that 74% of beneficiaries made financial changes because their expenses were increasing faster than their benefits.
TSCL identified similar concerns: In its survey, 89% of older adults said the 2026 COLA was insufficient.
Social Security checks will likely be larger in 2027. The remaining question is how much those additional dollars will actually buy when the new adjustment takes effect.
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