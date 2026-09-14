New York to Send Up to $200 Energy Relief Checks: Who Qualifies?

New York will begin sending energy relief checks worth up to $200 on September 21 to millions of residents who meet the eligibility requirements.

The payments are part of the POWER (Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate) program, funded with $1 billion included in the state budget.

Approximately 8.2 million New Yorkers will receive payments, with distribution continuing through December, according to state information and a report from the New York Post.

Why it matters: The money will arrive before winter, when many families face higher energy and heating costs.

How Much Will New Yorkers Receive From the POWER Program?

The payment amount will not be the same for everyone. Eligible residents will receive $100, $150, or $200, depending primarily on their income and tax filing status.

Married couples who filed jointly and reported income below $150,000 will receive the maximum payment of $200.

Joint filers with income between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive $150.

Eligible individual taxpayers with income of up to $150,000 will receive $100.