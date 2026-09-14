New York to Send Up to $200 Energy Relief Checks: Who Qualifies?
Posted on09/14/26 at 10:00
New York will begin sending energy relief checks worth up to $200 on September 21 to millions of residents who meet the eligibility requirements.
- The payments are part of the POWER (Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate) program, funded with $1 billion included in the state budget.
- Approximately 8.2 million New Yorkers will receive payments, with distribution continuing through December, according to state information and a report from the New York Post.
Why it matters: The money will arrive before winter, when many families face higher energy and heating costs.
How Much Will New Yorkers Receive From the POWER Program?
The payment amount will not be the same for everyone. Eligible residents will receive $100, $150, or $200, depending primarily on their income and tax filing status.
- Married couples who filed jointly and reported income below $150,000 will receive the maximum payment of $200.
- Joint filers with income between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive $150.
Eligible individual taxpayers with income of up to $150,000 will receive $100.
8.2 million New York households. $1 BILLION in energy relief.
Starting next week, households will begin receiving rebate checks worth up to $200.
We’re putting money back where it belongs: in your pocket. pic.twitter.com/L5LWyr53tr
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 14, 2026
Who Qualifies for New York Energy Relief Checks?
Eligibility will be determined using information from residents’ 2024 state tax returns.
- Requirements include filing the return on time as a New York resident and having been a full-year state resident in 2024.
- Taxpayers must also fall within the established income limits and must not have been claimed as dependents on someone else’s return.
An important point for families: No separate application is required if they meet the eligibility criteria of the POWER program.
Why Is New York Distributing These Payments?
“Too many families are struggling to afford the increase in energy bills and the surge in gasoline prices,” Governor Kathy Hochul said while explaining the POWER program.
New York also remains among the states with the highest residential electricity prices in the United States.
The latest Energy Information Administration data puts the state’s average residential electricity price at 29.49 cents per kilowatt-hour in June 2026.
The POWER check is not a discount applied directly to an electricity bill. It is a one-time state payment intended to help eligible households cover energy expenses.
For those who qualify, the key date is September 21, when the state will begin sending the first checks.
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