$500 Obamacare Rebate: Who’s Eligible Under Trump’s Plan
Posted on09/10/26 at 12:18
The Trump administration plans to send $500 rebates to as many as 1 million people who faced excessive charges related to their Obamacare coverage, according to an exclusive Axios report.
Payments would be delivered through direct deposit to beneficiaries in 30 states before the November 3 midterm elections.
- Why it matters: The rebate signals a shift in Trump’s healthcare strategy: putting money directly into the hands of insured Americans instead of directing it to insurance companies.
Who Could Receive the $500 Obamacare Rebate?
US officials told Axios that the Obamacare rebate would be available to people enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans who do not receive assistance with their premiums and who were overcharged.
- States with relatively large numbers of potential recipients include Florida and Texas, as well as Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.
BREAKING: President Trump plans to send $500 Obamacare rebate checks to as many as 1 MILLION Americans before the midterm elections, per Axios.
The $500 million payout will refund people who the White House says were overcharged by insurers under the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/1CaAGEbbSD
— Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) September 10, 2026
Available information indicates that the Obamacare rebates would be sent by direct deposit, but Axios did not detail an application process or provide specific payment dates for individual recipients.
There is also a key distinction: Not every Obamacare enrollee would receive $500, and details about how eligibility would be determined remain unavailable.
The payment should therefore not be confused with a stimulus check or a new benefit for every Obamacare enrollee.
Where Would the $500 Million for Trump’s Rebates Come From?
According to Axios, the White House says approximately $500 million is available from excess charges imposed on ACA beneficiaries during the Biden administration.
President Donald J. Trump announces $500 rebate checks to nearly 1 million hardworking Americans who were wrongly overcharged through Obamacare.
«Our Administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off.» pic.twitter.com/XWA1wlzRH8
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2026
Officials told the outlet that the funds were later returned to the government and remained in federal accounts.
- Notably: In 2023, the Biden administration proposed using money collected through these fees to expand access to free contraceptives for people whose ACA coverage did not cover them.
- Republicans questioned whether the administration had the authority to use the money for that purpose, and the Biden administration ultimately withdrew the proposal.
Trump Changes Course on Obamacare
The move represents a political shift for Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to repeal Obamacare during his first term.
The rebates now align with his proposal to direct more healthcare resources to Americans rather than channeling them through insurance companies.
Trump plans to promote the rebates during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, according to Axios.
- The timing adds an electoral dimension: The $500 payments would arrive before Americans vote for control of Congress, although the available information does not demonstrate that the Obamacare rebates are intended to secure votes.
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