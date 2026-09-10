$500 Obamacare Rebate: Who’s Eligible Under Trump’s Plan

The Trump administration plans to send $500 rebates to as many as 1 million people who faced excessive charges related to their Obamacare coverage, according to an exclusive Axios report.

Payments would be delivered through direct deposit to beneficiaries in 30 states before the November 3 midterm elections.

Why it matters: The rebate signals a shift in Trump’s healthcare strategy: putting money directly into the hands of insured Americans instead of directing it to insurance companies.

Who Could Receive the $500 Obamacare Rebate?

US officials told Axios that the Obamacare rebate would be available to people enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans who do not receive assistance with their premiums and who were overcharged.

States with relatively large numbers of potential recipients include Florida and Texas, as well as Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.