Dollar breaks $17 barrier again in Mexico: Will it keep rising?
Posted on09/15/26 at 07:46
The dollar has surpassed 17 pesos again this Tuesday, September 15, in Mexico, according to data from Banxico.
In Colombia, the US currency has registered a slight recovery, while the Dominican Republic is maintaining stability.
Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of purchases and payments in that currency, but it also allows for receiving more local currency when exchanging remittances.
This is how the dollar is doing today, September 15, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico is at 17.1277 pesos per dollar this Tuesday, with the dollar surpassing 17 pesos in Mexico for the first time this month.
For the currency market, the dollar has the following values:
- Purchase: $16.81
- Sale: $17.34
At Banco Azteca, the quote is:
- Purchase: $16.80
- Sale: $17.69
The increase makes the purchase of dollars more expensive for travel, purchases, or payments in that currency, but it can favor the exchange of remittances.
The dollar slightly recovers in Colombia
In Colombia, the dollar has registered a slight recovery and is at 3.094,830 Colombian pesos, according to the Banco de la República.
In the currency market in Bogotá:
- Purchase: $3.099
- Sale: $3.219
The recovery can slightly increase the cost of buying dollars, but it allows for receiving more pesos when exchanging remittances.
Domincan Republic keeps the dollar stable
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar remains stable this Tuesday, according to data from the Central Bank.
The exchange rates are:
- Purchase: $58.83 Dominican pesos
- Sale: $59.18 Dominican pesos
The dollar remains around 59 pesos, maintaining a stable reference for purchases, payments, and remittances.