Dollar breaks $17 barrier again in Mexico: Will it keep rising?

The dollar has surpassed 17 pesos again this Tuesday, September 15, in Mexico, according to data from Banxico.

In Colombia, the US currency has registered a slight recovery, while the Dominican Republic is maintaining stability.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of purchases and payments in that currency, but it also allows for receiving more local currency when exchanging remittances.

This is how the dollar is doing today, September 15, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico is at 17.1277 pesos per dollar this Tuesday, with the dollar surpassing 17 pesos in Mexico for the first time this month.

For the currency market, the dollar has the following values:

Purchase: $16.81

Sale: $17.34

At Banco Azteca, the quote is: