Canada Imposes $20 Billion in Tariffs as Trump Threatens Bombardier

Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of US goods Tuesday, escalating a trade dispute that threatens to raise prices and affect sales and jobs on both sides of the border.

The tariffs, ranging from 15% to 50%, respond to the 50% duties President Donald Trump imposed on Canadian products after trade negotiations failed, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The dispute is no longer limited to decisions made by the two governments. US companies could lose competitiveness in Canada, while Canadian consumers could face higher prices.

Canada Tariffs of Up to 50% Hit US Goods

The retaliatory measures affect US imports valued at 27.6 billion Canadian dollars, equivalent to approximately $20 billion.

Affected products include steel, aluminum, appliances, furniture, tools, electronics, cosmetics, and food.

steel, aluminum, appliances, furniture, tools, electronics, cosmetics, and food. Milk and cream face 50% tariffs, fresh cheeses face 25% tariffs, and numerous steel and aluminum products face another 50% levy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged that the countermeasures could increase some prices and reduce options for Canadian consumers but defended the “dollar-for-dollar” response.

US manufacturers face a different risk: Higher import costs could make their products less competitive in Canada and put pressure on sales.