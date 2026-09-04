US Sets 6- to 12-Month Timeline to Stabilize Venezuela’s Electrical Grid

The United States expects an agreement between Venezuela and US company GE Vernova to begin stabilizing Venezuela’s deteriorating electrical grid within six to 12 months.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright explained that the project’s first phase will focus on restoring equipment and infrastructure that already exist in the country but are not operating at full capacity.

“The plan is immediately… in six to 12 months to focus on getting existing assets back up and running, returning them to operational conditions, stabilizing the grid, and expanding service hours,” Wright told journalists before returning to Washington.

What Will Be Done During the First Few Months?

The agreement with GE Vernova is part of a series of energy deals reached in Caracas during Wright’s visit.

The initial priority will not be to build infrastructure from scratch but to restore electrical capacity that Venezuela already possesses.

This includes generation facilities, transmission systems, and equipment connected to both the National Electrical System and the oil industry.

As the US official explained, the goal is to improve the grid’s operating conditions and gradually increase the number of hours of electrical service.