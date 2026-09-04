US Sets 6- to 12-Month Timeline to Stabilize Venezuela’s Electrical Grid
Posted on09/04/26 at 09:07
The United States expects an agreement between Venezuela and US company GE Vernova to begin stabilizing Venezuela’s deteriorating electrical grid within six to 12 months.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright explained that the project’s first phase will focus on restoring equipment and infrastructure that already exist in the country but are not operating at full capacity.
“The plan is immediately… in six to 12 months to focus on getting existing assets back up and running, returning them to operational conditions, stabilizing the grid, and expanding service hours,” Wright told journalists before returning to Washington.
What Will Be Done During the First Few Months?
The agreement with GE Vernova is part of a series of energy deals reached in Caracas during Wright’s visit.
The initial priority will not be to build infrastructure from scratch but to restore electrical capacity that Venezuela already possesses.
This includes generation facilities, transmission systems, and equipment connected to both the National Electrical System and the oil industry.
As the US official explained, the goal is to improve the grid’s operating conditions and gradually increase the number of hours of electrical service.
Guri Hydroelectric Complex Among the Priorities
One of the project’s central priorities will be the Guri hydroelectric complex, one of Venezuela’s main sources of electricity.
According to Wright, Guri currently generates approximately half the amount of electricity it was designed to produce.
The deterioration and aging of its turbines and transmission lines have reduced its operating capacity, making the rehabilitation of this infrastructure a priority.
GE Vernova Would Add New Electrical Capacity
The project will not be limited to repairing existing facilities.
The White House reported that GE Vernova plans to add 1 gigawatt of new electrical capacity during the first 24 months.
The plan would subsequently add another 5 gigawatts over the following four years.
The strategy would be implemented in two stages: first, restoring available infrastructure and stabilizing the system, and then permanently increasing generation capacity.
Agreement Also Extends to PDVSA
GE Vernova’s participation will also extend to Venezuela’s oil industry.
Petróleos de Venezuela signed an agreement with the US company to restore electrical infrastructure used by the hydrocarbon sector.
At the same time, GE Vernova reached an agreement with the National Electrical Corporation to develop projects intended to strengthen Venezuela’s electrical grid.
Venezuela Seeks to Reduce Power Outages
Problems with Venezuela’s electrical grid have affected several regions of the country for years, particularly areas outside Caracas.
Insufficient generation capacity, deteriorating equipment, and maintenance difficulties have reduced the reliability of electrical service.
The agreement also represents one of the non-oil components of the new energy cooperation between Washington and Caracas.
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“Today is a historic day in the transformation of Venezuela and the expansion of possibilities for the Venezuelan people,” Wright said.
GE Vernova had already made progress in June by signing a memorandum of understanding to define the technical aspects of its work in Venezuela.
The goal now is to begin restoring existing assets and achieve improvements over the coming months.