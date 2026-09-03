US Military Strikes at Sea Leave 227 Dead: HRW Demands Investigation

Human Rights Watch is demanding an investigation into 69 US military strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels, while Washington says it is combating organizations linked to “narcoterrorism.”

The United States is facing renewed scrutiny over 69 strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels that have left 227 people dead since September 2025, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Why it matters: The controversy pits two priorities against each other: combating drug trafficking and determining the legal limits on the use of lethal military force against suspects.

HRW Questions 69 US Military Strikes at Sea and Demands Investigation

Today marks one year since the United States began an unlawful campaign of lethal military strikes targeting vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, claiming 227 lives. The US should immediately end its unlawful campaign of extrajudicial killings and guarantee access to… pic.twitter.com/IitrIQR9aZ — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) September 2, 2026

HRW labeled the operations “extrajudicial executions” and called for urgent accountability on Wednesday, according to information from EFE and the organization.

The NGO argues that killing people at sea without a trial violates international law, regardless of their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

In numbers: HRW reports 227 deaths in 69 strikes carried out over one year in the Caribbean and Pacific.

“The Trump administration has killed over 200 people in summary execution conditions,” said Ida Sawyer, director of Crisis, Conflict, and Arms at HRW.

That characterization comes from HRW. The Trump administration, meanwhile, argues that its operations are part of a campaign against organizations involved in drug trafficking.