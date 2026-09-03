US Military Strikes at Sea Leave 227 Dead: HRW Demands Investigation
Posted on09/03/26 at 14:00
Human Rights Watch is demanding an investigation into 69 US military strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels, while Washington says it is combating organizations linked to “narcoterrorism.”
The United States is facing renewed scrutiny over 69 strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels that have left 227 people dead since September 2025, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
- Why it matters: The controversy pits two priorities against each other: combating drug trafficking and determining the legal limits on the use of lethal military force against suspects.
HRW Questions 69 US Military Strikes at Sea and Demands Investigation
Today marks one year since the United States began an unlawful campaign of lethal military strikes targeting vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, claiming 227 lives.
The US should immediately end its unlawful campaign of extrajudicial killings and guarantee access to… pic.twitter.com/IitrIQR9aZ
— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) September 2, 2026
HRW labeled the operations “extrajudicial executions” and called for urgent accountability on Wednesday, according to information from EFE and the organization.
The NGO argues that killing people at sea without a trial violates international law, regardless of their alleged involvement in criminal activities.
- In numbers: HRW reports 227 deaths in 69 strikes carried out over one year in the Caribbean and Pacific.
“The Trump administration has killed over 200 people in summary execution conditions,” said Ida Sawyer, director of Crisis, Conflict, and Arms at HRW.
That characterization comes from HRW. The Trump administration, meanwhile, argues that its operations are part of a campaign against organizations involved in drug trafficking.
US Says It Is Engaged in Armed Conflict With Drug Trafficking Organizations
Total systemic friction:
The @DeptofWar, #SOUTHCOM, and the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition remain unwavering in their mission to defeat narco-terrorists in the Western Hemisphere and defend our homeland.#JTFWHEM #A3C https://t.co/KZdsIwcob7
— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 3, 2026
Washington’s legal argument rests on the claim that the United States is engaged in an “armed conflict” with certain Latin American organizations linked to drug trafficking.
The US Southern Command says its targets are vessels suspected of being connected to organizations designated as terrorist groups.
- The dispute: Washington argues that the existence of an armed conflict allows it to apply different military rules from those normally used against criminal suspects.
However, HRW rejects this interpretation and maintains that the operations must be governed by international human rights standards.
According to the organization, intentional lethal force may be used only when strictly necessary to protect lives.
Legal Memorandum Justifying the US Military Strikes Remains Secret
The message is clear: the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition will continue to apply total systemic friction on narco-terrorists. https://t.co/Jno81ZUhYQ
— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 3, 2026
A central point of controversy is that Washington has not released the legal memorandum prepared by the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel.
The document reportedly contains the legal argument used by the US administration to justify the military strikes and claim that an armed conflict exists.
- The limit: The government has also not publicly disclosed the complete list of organizations whose suspected vessels could become targets.
HRW says there is also insufficient public information to conclude that the people who died posed an imminent threat to other lives.
Additionally, relatives of two suspected victims filed a federal lawsuit against the US government in January seeking compensation for their deaths.
Congress and Justice Department Face Calls to Review Operations
On Aug. 28, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, and in coordination and collaboration with the Government of Ecuador, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) successfully interdicted a vessel operating as a floating refueling station in support… pic.twitter.com/ZEj735JRmP
— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) August 29, 2026
HRW asked Congress to consider creating a special committee to investigate who authorized and carried out the US military strikes and on what legal grounds.
It also called on the Department of Justice to investigate the deaths and determine whether criminal action is warranted.
- What’s next: HRW is also asking countries that cooperate with Washington to review intelligence sharing that could facilitate these strikes.
The controversy remains unresolved: Washington presents the operations as part of its campaign against drug trafficking networks, while HRW questions whether the strategy permits suspects to be killed without a trial.
The debate now extends beyond drugs: How far can the US go in combating drug trafficking before crossing legal limits on the use of lethal force?
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SOURCE: EFE / Human Rights Watch