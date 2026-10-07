The order aims to alleviate costs for farmers and truckers, but the 24.4-cent-per-gallon tax is delayed, not permanently eliminated.

President Donald Trump signed an order that temporarily allows the use of red-dyed diesel on roads and delays certain federal taxes until December 31.

Why it matters: Red diesel is typically reserved for tax-exempt activities off-road. The measure temporarily opens up its use to vehicles on public roads.

Trump Delays Federal Diesel Tax

🚨🇺🇸 | TRUMP LOWERS DIESEL TAXES FOR TRUCKERS AND PRODUCERS: The President signed an executive order that will temporarily allow the use of red diesel on roads — previously reserved for agricultural and off-road use — without immediately paying the federal tax of 24.4 cents per gallon. The White House estimates that a trucker can save around $60 per 250-gallon load and over $100 if states follow the measure. “I’m going to do what Biden couldn’t do,” Trump said before signing the order in front of the crowd. — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) October 6, 2026

Dyed diesel is essentially fuel identified with red dye to distinguish it from taxable diesel normally used on roads.

Its use is primarily associated with agriculture, construction, and other authorized activities off-road, under specific IRS tax rules.

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The federal tax on diesel reaches 24.4 cents per gallon, according to the IRS and the White House.

The fact: The White House calculates an immediate savings of $60 on a 250-gallon load and over $100 where states adopt similar measures.