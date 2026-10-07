President Donald Trump stops using public funds for ads: the Trump ads that had been paid for with taxpayer money will now be funded by his political committee, MAGA Inc. However, the White House clarified Tuesday that the president will not reimburse the public money already spent.

Trump announced the change on Monday, October 5, on Truth Social after criticism from Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

$20 million from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget had been allocated to the advertising campaign, according to ABC News and AFP.

Why it matters: the campaign involves taxpayer money used for ads that, according to legal experts, could violate federal restrictions on using congressional appropriations for «publicity or propaganda,» just weeks before the November midterm elections.

What Trump Said About Using Public Funds for Ads

«I have decided to make the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA, Inc.,» Trump wrote. He defended the spots as «positive promotion for our great U.S.,» said using public funds for this type of advertising is «quite normal,» and blamed the criticism on the «radical left.»

MAGA Inc. is Trump’s super PAC, which had more than $400 million on hand at the end of July, according to AP.

Money Already Spent Will Not Be Reimbursed

A day later, a White House official told ABC News that the president’s message «did not refer to a refund.» The White House gave AFP the same explanation. As Trump left the White House on Tuesday, he responded to a question about whether he would reimburse the money by saying, «we’ll decide.»

According to the White House, «MAGA Inc. will pay for public service ads from now on.» It did not explain how it will be verified that the money comes from the super PAC.