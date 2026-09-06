US Strikes Iranian Oil Tankers After Attack on Its Ships: Tension Rises in Hormuz

US attacks Iranian oil tankers

Iran attacks US warships

Gasoline nears record high

U.S. forces attacked three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday after Iranian forces launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. warships.

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), an aircraft carrier and a destroyer evaded the attacks, with no U.S. military personnel injured.

The response left two oil tankers permanently disabled and destroyed a third, marking a new escalation of military tensions around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to pressure energy markets, while U.S. drivers face record gasoline prices over the Labor Day weekend.

US Responds to Iran by Attacking Three Oil Tankers

The oil tankers M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1 were turned off near Kharg Island and Jask, respectively, according to information released by CENTCOM.

US forces also destroyed the M/T Kylo, known as Noxen, in the Gulf of Oman after ordering its crew to abandon the vessel.