Mhoni Vidente Predictions for September Warn of Earthquakes and Hurricanes

Mhoni Vidente predicts earthquakes and hurricanes

She identifies five key dates

She forecasts extremely powerful hurricanes

Mhoni Vidente has once again generated controversy with her predictions for September, envisioning a month marked by powerful earthquakes and intense hurricane activity.

The Cuban astrologer claimed that significant seismic activity would occur during September and identified five specific dates: 3, 7, 19, 21, and 27, raising expectations among her followers.

“We will experience strong tremors, that’s definite. We need to be prepared. September will be a month of seismic movements,” Mhoni said while explaining her predictions.

Her statements have prompted mixed reactions on social media, particularly because September is associated with historic earthquakes in Mexico, although earthquakes cannot be scientifically predicted with exact dates and magnitudes.

Mhoni Vidente Identifies Five Dates for Possible Earthquakes

The prediction once again places a widespread belief about September and earthquakes under scrutiny, fueled by the coincidence of significant seismic events occurring during this month.

However, these historical coincidences do not mean September is necessarily an “earthquake month” or that powerful tremors will occur on the dates identified by Mhoni.

Scientific agencies continuously monitor seismic activity, but no current method can accurately predict when and where an earthquake will occur or what magnitude it will reach.

Therefore, Mhoni’s statements should be understood as astrological predictions rather than scientific alerts, a crucial distinction when discussing information that could alarm the public.

Mhoni Vidente Also Warns About Hurricanes

Earthquakes were not the only phenomenon the astrologer mentioned, as she also predicted intense tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans during September.

“September will be a month of seismic movement, it will be a month of hurricanes,” Mhoni said while discussing what she believes could happen based on her cards.

“I feel the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans are very hot,” she added while explaining why she believes particularly powerful weather systems could develop in the coming weeks.

Unlike earthquakes, hurricanes can be monitored, and their possible paths can be estimated using satellites, weather models, and other scientific tools once the systems begin developing.

Where Could Hurricanes Strike According to Mhoni Vidente?

Mhoni was even more specific, predicting two extremely powerful systems in the Pacific and three in the Atlantic, although those figures come exclusively from her forecast.

Regarding one potential Atlantic hurricane, she identified a broad area including the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Miami, the Gulf of Mexico, and Texas as regions that could face a threat.

She also mentioned northern Mexico, claiming Tamaulipas and Nuevo León could be exposed to another system that she suggested might reach an intensity equivalent to Category 5.

“Difficult days are coming,” is the message accompanying predictions that attract attention precisely because September falls within a climatologically active period of the Atlantic hurricane season.

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