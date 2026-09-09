Sununu and Pappas Win New Hampshire Primaries, Setting Up Key Senate Race

Republican John Sununu and Democrat Chris Pappas won their primaries by wide margins and will compete for an open seat that could prove pivotal in the national battle for control of the Senate.

John Sununu and Chris Pappas easily won the New Hampshire primaries and advanced to the November 3 contest for the seat being vacated by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, according to EFE and partial results published by NBC News.

Why it matters: Republicans are defending their Senate majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats, according to EFE, making New Hampshire part of November’s competitive electoral map.

Sununu and Pappas Win New Hampshire Primaries by Wide Margins

Sununu received 68.5% of the vote in the Republican primary, with approximately 90.7% of the expected ballots counted, according to NBC News data provided as a reference.

His main opponent, former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, received 26.8%, a difference of more than 40 percentage points.

In numbers: Sununu received 70,905 votes, compared with Brown’s 27,701, according to NBC News’ partial results.

Pappas also secured a decisive victory in the Democratic primary, receiving 65.0% of the vote, while progressive candidate Karishma Manzur obtained 32.7%.

The congressman, who has represented New Hampshire since 2019, received Shaheen’s endorsement during the campaign.