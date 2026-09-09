Sununu and Pappas Win New Hampshire Primaries, Setting Up Key Senate Race
Posted on09/09/26 at 13:00
Republican John Sununu and Democrat Chris Pappas won their primaries by wide margins and will compete for an open seat that could prove pivotal in the national battle for control of the Senate.
John Sununu and Chris Pappas easily won the New Hampshire primaries and advanced to the November 3 contest for the seat being vacated by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, according to EFE and partial results published by NBC News.
- Why it matters: Republicans are defending their Senate majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats, according to EFE, making New Hampshire part of November’s competitive electoral map.
Sununu and Pappas Win New Hampshire Primaries by Wide Margins
Sununu received 68.5% of the vote in the Republican primary, with approximately 90.7% of the expected ballots counted, according to NBC News data provided as a reference.
His main opponent, former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, received 26.8%, a difference of more than 40 percentage points.
- In numbers: Sununu received 70,905 votes, compared with Brown’s 27,701, according to NBC News’ partial results.
Pappas also secured a decisive victory in the Democratic primary, receiving 65.0% of the vote, while progressive candidate Karishma Manzur obtained 32.7%.
The congressman, who has represented New Hampshire since 2019, received Shaheen’s endorsement during the campaign.
- The fact: Pappas received 94,045 votes, with approximately 92.2% of the expected ballots counted.
Shaheen’s Retirement Creates an Opportunity for Republicans
Shaheen’s decision to retire after three terms transformed a Democratic-held seat into an open contest and gave Republicans an opportunity to flip it.
Sununu enters the general election with President Donald Trump’s endorsement despite their previous public disagreements.
- The contest: Pappas will seek to keep the seat in Democratic hands, while Sununu will attempt to deliver a Republican gain.
The national political landscape increases the race’s importance. EFE notes that Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to regain control.
However, the New Hampshire Senate race is not considered completely even.
The Cook Political Report currently rates the open seat as “Lean Democrat,” indicating a competitive race in which Democrats retain an advantage.
New Hampshire Again Puts Both Parties to the Test
The state presents a particular challenge for Republicans.
Trump lost New Hampshire to Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, EFE notes, although he narrowed the Republican deficit compared with previous elections.
New Hampshire also has a competitive political tradition and a significant number of unaffiliated voters who can participate in primaries under certain state rules.
- What’s at stake: A Sununu victory would flip a Democratic-held seat, while a Pappas victory would allow the party to retain it despite Shaheen’s retirement.
Cook previously noted that Sununu’s entry made the Republican opportunity more competitive, although it maintained the race’s Democratic lean.
Sununu-Pappas Senate Race Heads to November 3
With the primaries concluded, both candidates now enter a campaign lasting less than two months to win over New Hampshire voters.
- What’s next: Sununu and Pappas will face each other on November 3, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will also be contested.
The outcome will join those of other competitive races in determining the composition of the next Senate.
Cook currently lists New Hampshire among the competitive Senate seats in the 2026 election cycle.
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SOURCE: EFE / NBC News / The Cook Political report