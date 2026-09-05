Getting a Green Card from Mexico: How the Process Works and Who Can Do It
Posted on09/05/26 at 15:25
- Green Card from Mexico
- Interview takes place in Ciudad Juárez
- Residency requires living in the U.S.
Living in Mexico does not prevent someone from starting the process to become a permanent resident of the United States, but obtaining a Green Card from abroad requires following a specific route.
The procedure is known as consular processing and normally begins with a petition that can be filed, depending on the immigration category, by an eligible family member or employer in the United States.
Once USCIS approves the petition, the case generally goes to the National Visa Center (NVC), which is responsible for managing fees, forms, and documents before scheduling the interview.
However, having an approved petition does not mean automatically receiving residency: the availability of a visa and individual eligibility also determine how each case progresses.
Green Card from Mexico: These Are the Main Steps
During the NVC stage, the applicant must complete requirements such as the DS-260 form, submit civil and financial documents, and pay the corresponding fees.
When the file is ready and the appointment can be scheduled, the applicant receives instructions for the consular interview; in Mexico, immigrant visas are processed in Ciudad Juárez.
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Before the interview, a medical exam with an authorized doctor must also be performed; the Department of State warns that exams performed by other professionals are not accepted.
In Ciudad Juárez, applicants must also complete the previous steps indicated by the consulate, including registration, biometrics, and the original documentation required for their case.
The Interview Does Not Guarantee Residency
On the day of the appointment, a consular officer will review the file and determine if the person meets the requirements to receive an immigrant visa.
Among the general documents are a valid passport, confirmation of the DS-260, appointment letter, and originals or certified copies of the required civil documents.
The Department of State itself recommends not selling properties, quitting a job, or making definitive travel commitments before effectively receiving the immigrant visa.
If the visa is approved, the process will allow the beneficiary to travel to the United States to be admitted as a permanent resident, as long as they continue to be eligible at the time of entry.
Warning: The Green Card Is Not for Permanent Residence in Mexico
Here is an important difference: processing the application from Mexico does not mean that the U.S. residency is designed to continue living habitually outside the United States.
Prolonged absences can raise questions about whether the resident abandoned their status, so each trip and its circumstances can be relevant to immigration authorities.
Those who anticipate an extended absence may consider a re-entry permit through Form I-131, but USCIS requires being physically in the United States to apply for that permit.
Therefore, those with immigration history, deportations, illegal presence, or other particular circumstances should review their situation with an immigration lawyer before starting or leaving the United States during the process, according to the USCIS website, La Nación, and El Congresista.