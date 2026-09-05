Getting a Green Card from Mexico: How the Process Works and Who Can Do It

Green Card from Mexico

Interview takes place in Ciudad Juárez

Residency requires living in the U.S.

Living in Mexico does not prevent someone from starting the process to become a permanent resident of the United States, but obtaining a Green Card from abroad requires following a specific route.

The procedure is known as consular processing and normally begins with a petition that can be filed, depending on the immigration category, by an eligible family member or employer in the United States.

Once USCIS approves the petition, the case generally goes to the National Visa Center (NVC), which is responsible for managing fees, forms, and documents before scheduling the interview.

However, having an approved petition does not mean automatically receiving residency: the availability of a visa and individual eligibility also determine how each case progresses.

Green Card from Mexico: These Are the Main Steps

During the NVC stage, the applicant must complete requirements such as the DS-260 form, submit civil and financial documents, and pay the corresponding fees.

When the file is ready and the appointment can be scheduled, the applicant receives instructions for the consular interview; in Mexico, immigrant visas are processed in Ciudad Juárez.