TPS for Salvadorans Expires This Week: What to Do Before September 9
Posted on09/06/26 at 02:09
- TPS expires on September 9
- Work permit at risk
- Review migration alternatives
More than 170,000 Salvadorans in the United States face a critical deadline: the current protection under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expires on September 9.
USCIS reported that the designation of El Salvador and related benefits are set to end on that day, so beneficiaries must pay attention to any new official instructions.
Why it’s important: For those who rely exclusively on TPS, the end of protection could affect their employment authorization and leave them without the program’s migratory protections.
September 9 marks the current TPS deadline for El Salvador
TPS allows citizens of certain countries to remain temporarily in the United States when conditions make it difficult to return safely.
El Salvador has been under this protection since 2001, following the devastating earthquakes that year.
The last extension allowed eligible beneficiaries to retain TPS from March 2025 to September 9, 2026.
USCIS also extended certain expired work permits for Salvadorans who applied for renewal and whose applications were still pending as of that date.
Beneficiaries covered by this measure are receiving a notification from USCIS that they can use, along with certain expired EADs, to demonstrate employment authorization until September 9.
What could happen if TPS ends for Salvadorans?
TPS does not automatically grant permanent residence or US citizenship, so ending the designation can have different consequences depending on each person’s migration history.
Those who only have TPS may lose the protections associated with the program and the employment authorization tied to this benefit.
If a person has another status, an independent work authorization, or other migratory protection, their situation may be different and should be analyzed individually.
Therefore, the expiration of TPS does not mean that all Salvadorans will be automatically deported on September 10.
What is important is determining the protection or migration status each beneficiary will have after the deadline.
What can beneficiaries do before the deadline?
With the deadline approaching, the main thing is not to wait until the last minute to review individual migratory situations.
Each case can be different. Having TPS for years does not necessarily mean that it is currently the only migratory alternative available to a person.
Before September 9, beneficiaries can:
- Review their documentation: check the dates of their TPS, Employment Authorization Document (EAD), and any notifications received from USCIS.
- Save USCIS communications: keep letters, receipts, approvals, and documents related to previous TPS renewals.
- Review whether there are other migration alternatives: years of residence in the US, family relationships, or other circumstances may make it necessary to evaluate legal options other than TPS.
- Consult with an authorized professional: an immigration attorney or accredited representative can review the particular history and explain the available alternatives.
- Avoid notaries and potential scams: not all people who offer help with migration procedures are authorized to provide legal advice.
- Follow official updates: court decisions or new federal announcements could change the situation, so it is advisable to consult USCIS directly.
Important: the expiration of TPS DOES NOT mean that all Salvadorans will be automatically deported the next day.
What happens next will depend on each beneficiary’s migration status and whether they have another authorization or protection to remain in the United States.
Therefore, the days leading up to September 9 can be an opportunity to review documents, learn about available options, and avoid making decisions based solely on rumors or social media posts.
IMPORTANT WARNING: This information is for general purposes only and does not replace the legal advice of an immigration attorney.
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SOURCE: MundoNow Notes