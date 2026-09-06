TPS for Salvadorans Expires This Week: What to Do Before September 9

TPS expires on September 9

Work permit at risk

Review migration alternatives

More than 170,000 Salvadorans in the United States face a critical deadline: the current protection under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expires on September 9.

USCIS reported that the designation of El Salvador and related benefits are set to end on that day, so beneficiaries must pay attention to any new official instructions.

Why it’s important: For those who rely exclusively on TPS, the end of protection could affect their employment authorization and leave them without the program’s migratory protections.

September 9 marks the current TPS deadline for El Salvador

TPS allows citizens of certain countries to remain temporarily in the United States when conditions make it difficult to return safely.

El Salvador has been under this protection since 2001, following the devastating earthquakes that year.

The last extension allowed eligible beneficiaries to retain TPS from March 2025 to September 9, 2026.

USCIS also extended certain expired work permits for Salvadorans who applied for renewal and whose applications were still pending as of that date.

Beneficiaries covered by this measure are receiving a notification from USCIS that they can use, along with certain expired EADs, to demonstrate employment authorization until September 9.