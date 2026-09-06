Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Face New Test in US

Asylum for Venezuelans in the US

Risk must be proven individually

Ruling does not eliminate protection

Venezuelans seeking political asylum in the United States face a new scenario: the ouster of Nicolás Maduro from power must be considered by judges when determining if there is still a risk of persecution upon returning to Venezuela.

The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) held on September 4 that the removal of Maduro and the transfer of executive power constitute a «change in country conditions» relevant to the analysis of the fear of future persecution.

The precedent arose from the case Matter of A-E-V-M-, related to a Venezuelan woman who arrived in the US on a student visa in 2014 and later requested protection, arguing persecution due to her political positions against the Maduro government.

An immigration judge found her story credible and determined that she had a well-founded fear of future persecution. Still, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appealed, and the BIA overturned the grant, ordering the case to be reevaluated.

What must Venezuelan applicants demonstrate now?

Courts must now assess whether applicants face a particular risk of persecution under current conditions in Venezuela, rather than focusing only on threats from the former government.

«The removal of a national government leader is a very significant event,» the BIA stated, explaining how Maduro’s ouster changes the political context for evaluating future fear.