Trump Threatens to Halt Trade if Fed Doesn’t Cut Rates: What’s at Stake?

Trump threatens to halt trade

U.S. created 162,000 jobs

Fed to decide in September

Donald Trump increased pressure on the Federal Reserve with a threat that could take the dispute over interest rates directly to international trade.

The president warned that the United States could stop trading with countries with which it has a trade deficit if the central bank does not reduce rates.

«High interest rates put the United States at a very unfair disadvantage, and I won’t let that happen!», Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The warning came after a surprisingly strong labor report: the United States created 162,000 jobs in August, while unemployment remained at 4.1%.

Job Market Complicates Rate Cut Trump Demands

The labor data far exceeded expectations and showed that the job market remains strong, a relevant signal for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decisions.

Paradoxically, this good economic news could work against Trump’s request: operators increased their bets on a September rate hike, according to Reuters.