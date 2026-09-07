Labor Day 2026: Which Banks Are Closed and Where to Exchange Dollars

This Monday, September 7, millions of Americans will find major banks closed for Labor Day, but that does not mean every option for withdrawing cash or exchanging dollars is unavailable.

Labor Day is included in the Federal Reserve’s 2026 holiday calendar, so banking operations that depend on its system will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

Why it matters: If you need to move money today, some transactions may have to wait until Tuesday, although ATMs and digital banking services remain available.

Which Banks Are Closed on Labor Day 2026?

Major financial institutions keeping their branches closed this Monday include Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, U.S. Bank, PNC, Truist, Capital One, and TD Bank.

Customers can still withdraw cash from ATMs, check their accounts, make payments, and use mobile banking apps. However, certain ACH transfers, deposits, and other transactions may not be processed until the next business day.

Therefore, the bank holiday could explain why a transfer appears as pending this Monday.

Where to Exchange Dollars on Labor Day in the US