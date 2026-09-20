Voters Turn to AI Ahead of 2026 Elections

Voters consult chatbots about elections

AI still makes mistakes

Experts recommend verifying election information

According to a report by USAToday, artificial intelligence is gaining ground as a tool for seeking political information ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in the United States. Still, recent research warns that chatbot responses are not always complete or accurate.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) notes that nearly 10% of Americans report using chatbots to get news, while 60% say they read AI-generated summaries included in search engine results.

This trend is relevant because voters can directly consult about eligibility requirements, electoral procedures, and security mechanisms, information that can vary between states, counties, and election cycles.

For Hispanics, there’s another point of attention: ISD tests found an average difference of 16% between response performance in English and Spanish for certain general questions analyzed.

How reliable is AI for obtaining election information?

Research suggests some voters using AI to help with midterms information https://t.co/doHZwQZGiV — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) September 19, 2026



Researchers find mixed results. A study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that the chatbots examined rejected electoral conspiracy theories presented during testing, even when researchers insisted on them.

According to Idaho Statesman, that doesn’t mean the responses were infallible: the analysis found at least one factual error in 32.5% of the evaluated responses and some citation issues in 34.7%, according to the methodological appendix published by the Brennan Center.

The study also identified difficulties in recognizing artificially created electoral content. Most of the systems tested had limited performance in determining whether certain images generated through AI were actually artificial.

The results show a paradox for 2026: a chatbot can quickly locate or explain information, but the generated response still requires verification, especially when it involves dates, requirements, or official voting procedures.