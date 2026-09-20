Voters Turn to AI Ahead of 2026 Elections
Posted on09/20/26 at 02:15
- Voters consult chatbots about elections
- AI still makes mistakes
- Experts recommend verifying election information
According to a report by USAToday, artificial intelligence is gaining ground as a tool for seeking political information ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in the United States. Still, recent research warns that chatbot responses are not always complete or accurate.
The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) notes that nearly 10% of Americans report using chatbots to get news, while 60% say they read AI-generated summaries included in search engine results.
This trend is relevant because voters can directly consult about eligibility requirements, electoral procedures, and security mechanisms, information that can vary between states, counties, and election cycles.
For Hispanics, there’s another point of attention: ISD tests found an average difference of 16% between response performance in English and Spanish for certain general questions analyzed.
How reliable is AI for obtaining election information?
Research suggests some voters using AI to help with midterms information https://t.co/doHZwQZGiV
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) September 19, 2026
Researchers find mixed results. A study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that the chatbots examined rejected electoral conspiracy theories presented during testing, even when researchers insisted on them.
According to Idaho Statesman, that doesn’t mean the responses were infallible: the analysis found at least one factual error in 32.5% of the evaluated responses and some citation issues in 34.7%, according to the methodological appendix published by the Brennan Center.
The study also identified difficulties in recognizing artificially created electoral content. Most of the systems tested had limited performance in determining whether certain images generated through AI were actually artificial.
The results show a paradox for 2026: a chatbot can quickly locate or explain information, but the generated response still requires verification, especially when it involves dates, requirements, or official voting procedures.
AI opens a new way to inform oneself before voting
The ISD evaluated six models through 2,400 questions and answers related to electoral contexts in ten states, analyzing accuracy, timeliness, sources used, and differences between responses provided in English and Spanish.
The study highlights a particular challenge: rules on registration, eligibility, and procedures can vary considerably depending on the voter’s location, underscoring the importance of consulting up-to-date information.
Therefore, an AI response can serve as a starting point for understanding an electoral issue. However, decisive data such as polling places, identification requirements, registration, or deadlines must be contrasted with the corresponding electoral authorities.
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As chatbots are integrated into searches and other digital platforms, studies suggest that the discussion is no longer limited to who consciously uses these tools, but also to the AI-generated information that people encounter indirectly.
What voters should know about chatbots
AI can facilitate access to electoral explanations, but incorrect information about procedures could generate confusion about how to participate.
Approximately 10% of Americans report using chatbots to get news, according to the ISD.
Models build responses from available information but can make mistakes, rely on problematic sources, or provide outdated data.
Verify dates, registration, identification, polling places, and other instructions with official electoral authorities before making practical decisions.