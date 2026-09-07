Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Currency Falls in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic

The US dollar begins the week at a new low in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico.

In Colombia, the US currency continues its downward trend, while the exchange rates provided for the Dominican Republic also show a decline.

Why it matters: A weaker dollar can benefit people making purchases and payments in that currency, but remittance recipients may receive fewer pesos when exchanging their money.

Dollar Exchange Rate Today in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

According to Banxico, the dollar is trading at 16.8748 Mexican pesos this Monday, compared with 16.956 pesos on Thursday.

The US currency has therefore lost just over eight cents and remains below 17 pesos at the beginning of the week.