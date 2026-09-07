Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Currency Falls in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic
Posted on09/07/26 at 04:17
The US dollar begins the week at a new low in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico.
In Colombia, the US currency continues its downward trend, while the exchange rates provided for the Dominican Republic also show a decline.
- Why it matters: A weaker dollar can benefit people making purchases and payments in that currency, but remittance recipients may receive fewer pesos when exchanging their money.
Dollar Exchange Rate Today in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
According to Banxico, the dollar is trading at 16.8748 Mexican pesos this Monday, compared with 16.956 pesos on Thursday.
The US currency has therefore lost just over eight cents and remains below 17 pesos at the beginning of the week.
- In the foreign exchange market, the dollar is bought at $16.61 and sold at $17.12.
- At Banco Azteca, the exchange rate is $16.70 for purchases and $17.44 for sales.
Although Banxico’s reference rate continues to decline, purchasing dollars still costs more than 17 pesos at the commercial exchange rates provided.
Dollar Continues to Decline in Colombia
According to the Banco de la República, the dollar is trading at 3,126.173 Colombian pesos this Monday, compared with the previous reference rate of 3,146.529 pesos.
The US currency has therefore lost just over 20 Colombian pesos compared with the latest figure, extending its decline at the beginning of the week.
In Bogotá’s foreign exchange market, the dollar is bought at approximately 3,118 Colombian pesos and sold at 3,236 pesos.
Dollar Exchange Rate Also Falls in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic follows the trend seen in Mexico and Colombia this Monday, with the provided exchange rates showing a decline.
- According to the Central Bank, the US currency is trading at RD$58.66 for purchases, while the selling rate stands at RD$59.23.
Compared with the previous reference rates of RD$59.00 for purchases and RD$59.38 for sales, both figures declined at the beginning of the week.