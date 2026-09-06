Social Security Payment Arrives This Week with Key Sign for Retirement
Posted on09/06/26 at 06:00
A new round of Social Security payments will arrive this week for millions of beneficiaries, though the exact date depends on their birth date.
- The official calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA) sets three Wednesdays for payment in September for most people who began receiving benefits after April 1997.
Why it matters: for many retirees, Social Security is a regular source of income that must be combined with personal savings and other sources to cover retirement expenses.
Who receives the Social Security payment this week?
On September 9, beneficiaries born from the 1st to the 10th will receive their payment. Then it will be the other groups’ turn.
- September 9: born from the 1st to the 10th.
- September 16: born from the 11th to the 20th.
- September 23: born from the 21st to the 31st.
Those who received Social Security before May 1997 follow a different calendar. For them, the corresponding payment was made on September 3.
Social Security and retirement savings: two signs for retirees
The payment arrives while another trend is changing the financial landscape for Americans preparing for retirement.
- 401(k) plans reached a record average balance of $155,800 during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from Fidelity published this week by MundoNOW.
The data is positive because it shows greater accumulated wealth for retirement. However, there is a sign that deserves attention: the number of workers withdrawing money from their accounts also increased.
The combination helps put the Social Security payment into perspective: while monthly benefits provide income during retirement, accumulated savings serve as another backup for expenses that can extend over years.
- That’s why it’s not just about when the next payment arrives, but also about how much money households have available to sustain themselves throughout retirement.