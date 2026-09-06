Social Security Payment Arrives This Week with Key Sign for Retirement

A new round of Social Security payments will arrive this week for millions of beneficiaries, though the exact date depends on their birth date.

The official calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA) sets three Wednesdays for payment in September for most people who began receiving benefits after April 1997.

Why it matters: for many retirees, Social Security is a regular source of income that must be combined with personal savings and other sources to cover retirement expenses.

Who receives the Social Security payment this week?

On September 9, beneficiaries born from the 1st to the 10th will receive their payment. Then it will be the other groups’ turn.

September 9: born from the 1st to the 10th.

September 16: born from the 11th to the 20th.

September 23: born from the 21st to the 31st.

Those who received Social Security before May 1997 follow a different calendar. For them, the corresponding payment was made on September 3.