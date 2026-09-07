Mayor Mamdani Creates Office of Worker Power: Could It Improve Wages?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched the first-of-its-kind Office of Worker Power to strengthen labor rights and help workers organize.

Mayor Mamdani has created a municipal office dedicated to strengthening workers’ rights and helping them connect with unions and labor organizations. The Mayor’s Office of Worker Power (MOWP) will be the first of its kind in the United States, according to the mayor’s office, and labor organizer Tony Perlstein will lead it. Why it matters: The office will not automatically increase wages, but it could strengthen workers’ ability to organize, report abuses, and negotiate better working conditions. Subscribe to MundoNOW for free

What Can Mayor Mamdani’s Office of Worker Power Do? Mayor Zohran Mamdani established the office through an executive order intended to use the city’s resources and coordination capabilities to help workers obtain information, establish connections, and organize. Its responsibilities will include holding public hearings, investigating labor issues, and connecting workers with organizations that can support them.

It will also bring together employees, unions, and worker centers, including immigrants, independent workers, and digital platform employees.

The office will also examine issues including employee misclassification, exploitation related to immigration status, emerging technologies, and workplace climate risks. Information about labor rights will also be distributed in everyday locations, including libraries, employment centers, schools, IDNYC offices, and community events. Could the OWP Improve Wages?

Creating the Office of Worker Power does not mean workers will automatically receive a raise, nor does it independently change the minimum wage. Its potential economic impact will be indirect: It could facilitate worker organization, identify labor violations, and help develop policies based on workers’ experiences. Mamdani argues that many employees lack a voice in determining their working conditions and that the new structure will allow authorities to intervene before labor abuses become recurring problems. The Mayor’s Office also highlights other labor measures implemented by the current administration: According to official data, enforcement against deceptive tipping practices has generated an additional $104 million for approximately 70,000 app-based delivery workers since January. According to the administration, those workers are on track to receive approximately $2,287 more annually because of these changes. Unions Maintain a Strong Presence in New York Tony Perlstein, a former dockworker and former organizing director for the United Auto Workers (UAW), will lead the new Office of Worker Power. He has also organized restaurant, warehouse, and other industry workers in New York. Its creation coincides with Mamdani’s commitment to increasing union membership in the city.