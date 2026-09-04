US Adds 162,000 Jobs in August: What It Means for Workers
Posted on09/04/26 at 12:00
The US labor market exceeded expectations in August by adding 162,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported.
The US August jobs report marks an acceleration from the recent pace: The economy had added an average of only 31,000 jobs per month over the previous 12 months.
For workers, however, the outlook remains mixed. About 7 million Americans were unemployed, while the unemployment rate among Hispanics stood at 4.8%.
- Why it matters: Increased hiring and higher wages can strengthen household incomes, although job opportunities are growing unevenly across industries.
Restaurants and Education Drive US Job Growth
Restaurants and drinking establishments added 59,000 jobs in August, far exceeding their monthly average of 12,000 over the past year, according to the BLS report.
- Local government education added another 42,000 positions, while manufacturing continued its upward trend with 16,000 additional jobs.
- The healthcare sector also added 13,000 positions, although it grew more slowly than its average of 32,000 jobs per month over the previous 12 months.
JUST IN: Wow. A huge August jobs report. The US economy added +162,000 jobs in August. On top of that June and July were revised higher by a total of +55k. There were big rebounds in hiring in hospitality and education. Also solid hiring in manufacturing and construction (AI data… pic.twitter.com/NZL6GsdEQf
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 4, 2026
Not every industry received good news in the US August jobs report: The information sector lost 23,000 jobs, including cuts in data processing, web hosting, publishing, and content providers.
Wages Also Increased in August
The average hourly wage for private-sector workers rose by 10 cents to $37.75, representing a monthly increase of 0.3%.
- Compared with August 2025, average wages increased by 3.1%, a significant figure for households still concerned about the cost of living.
162,000 jobs added to the economy in August, shattering economists’ expectations! 📈 pic.twitter.com/Ow3ZPlWMzV
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 4, 2026
Another favorable sign was the decline in involuntary part-time employment:
The number of people working part-time for economic reasons fell by 414,000 to 4.4 million.
These workers wanted full-time positions but had their hours reduced or could not find jobs offering more hours.
US Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.1%
The labor force participation rate rose slightly to 61.6%, although it remained 0.5 percentage points below the level recorded in January.
The BLS also revised its previous estimates upward. June’s increase was revised from 20,000 to 31,000 jobs, while July was revised from a loss of 23,000 jobs to a gain of 21,000.
Together, the US August jobs report added 55,000 jobs to the previous estimates for June and July.
- For workers, August offers a more encouraging signal: Hiring and wages increased, although the likelihood of finding a job still depends heavily on the industry and type of position sought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 401(k) Retirement Savings Hit Record $155,800, but Withdrawals Rise