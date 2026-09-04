US Adds 162,000 Jobs in August: What It Means for Workers

The US labor market exceeded expectations in August by adding 162,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported.

The US August jobs report marks an acceleration from the recent pace: The economy had added an average of only 31,000 jobs per month over the previous 12 months.

For workers, however, the outlook remains mixed. About 7 million Americans were unemployed, while the unemployment rate among Hispanics stood at 4.8%.

Why it matters: Increased hiring and higher wages can strengthen household incomes, although job opportunities are growing unevenly across industries.

Restaurants and Education Drive US Job Growth

Restaurants and drinking establishments added 59,000 jobs in August, far exceeding their monthly average of 12,000 over the past year, according to the BLS report.

Local government education added another 42,000 positions, while manufacturing continued its upward trend with 16,000 additional jobs.

added another 42,000 positions, while manufacturing continued its upward trend with 16,000 additional jobs. The healthcare sector also added 13,000 positions, although it grew more slowly than its average of 32,000 jobs per month over the previous 12 months.