401(k) Retirement Savings Hit Record $155,800, but Withdrawals Rise

Retirement savings in the United States have reached record levels, but more workers are also withdrawing money from their 401(k) accounts, according to a new Fidelity report.

Why it matters: Record-high retirement account balances are good news, but they do not necessarily mean workers have enough money to cover their current expenses.

The increase in withdrawals shows that saving for the future can coexist with the need to access money for immediate expenses.

401(k) Retirement Savings Reach New Record

The average 401(k) plan balance reached $155,800 during the second quarter of 2026, according to Fidelity’s analysis.

This represents an increase of approximately 10% from the previous quarter and 13% over the past year.

Individual retirement accounts, known as IRAs, also reached a record high, with an average balance of $144,523.