Gas Prices Nearly $1 Higher Than Last Year: When Could They Drop?

Chris Wright expects gas prices to decline after Labor Day as demand falls, with regular gasoline currently costing almost 30% more than it did one year ago.

The Energy Secretary said the market anticipates a significant decline in gas prices and identified lower demand after the summer as one factor that could provide relief.

Why it matters: Regular gasoline averages $4.1505 per gallon, according to AAA, compared with $3.1971 one year ago—an increase of nearly 30%.

Wright Expects Gas Demand to Fall After Labor Day

During an interview with ABC News, Wright was asked when prices might begin declining and whether consumers would receive relief before the November elections.

The secretary noted that November gasoline futures were approximately 35 cents below the current price, indicating that the market expects a decline.

Wright added that demand generally begins falling after Labor Day as the summer travel season ends.