US Economy: 4 Key News Stories This Week

The US economy showed positive signs for workers and savers this week, but also new concerns for the pocketbooks of millions of families.

From 162,000 new jobs to record-high diesel prices, these are four economic news stories published by MundoNOW that help explain where consumers stand.

Why it matters: Having a job or more savings helps, but the cost of fuel, medications, and other expenses continues to determine how much each dollar really yields.

1. US Surprises with 162,000 New Jobs

The labor market exceeded expectations in August by generating 162,000 jobs, while unemployment remained at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Restaurants and beverage establishments led hiring with 59,000 jobs, followed by local government education with 42,000 jobs.

There was also a salary improvement: the average hourly wage in the private sector reached $37.75, a 3.1% increase from August 2025.

For Hispanic workers, however, the outlook presented another nuance: their unemployment rate stood at 4.8%.