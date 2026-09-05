US Economy: 4 Key News Stories This Week
Posted on09/05/26 at 02:12
The US economy showed positive signs for workers and savers this week, but also new concerns for the pocketbooks of millions of families.
- From 162,000 new jobs to record-high diesel prices, these are four economic news stories published by MundoNOW that help explain where consumers stand.
Why it matters: Having a job or more savings helps, but the cost of fuel, medications, and other expenses continues to determine how much each dollar really yields.
1. US Surprises with 162,000 New Jobs
The labor market exceeded expectations in August by generating 162,000 jobs, while unemployment remained at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Restaurants and beverage establishments led hiring with 59,000 jobs, followed by local government education with 42,000 jobs.
There was also a salary improvement: the average hourly wage in the private sector reached $37.75, a 3.1% increase from August 2025.
For Hispanic workers, however, the outlook presented another nuance: their unemployment rate stood at 4.8%.
2. 401(k) Plans Break Record, but There’s a Warning Sign
Americans also saw their retirement funds grow. The average 401(k) plan balance reached a record $155,800 during the second quarter of 2026, according to Fidelity.
The average increased by approximately 13% in a year, while IRA accounts reached another historic high of $144,523.
But there’s a contradiction: more workers are tapping into their retirement accounts for liquidity.
Withdrawing those funds early can mean taxes, penalties, and, especially, the loss of years of growth.
3. Nine Pharmacies Join Agreement to Lower Prices
Donald Trump announced agreements with nine additional manufacturers, bringing the number of participating pharmaceutical companies in his «most favored nation» pricing strategy to 26.
Previous agreements have resulted in significant discounts on specific medications, ranging from 50% to 85%.
That doesn’t mean, however, that all patients will automatically receive those discounts. Savings will depend on the medication, coverage, and application of each agreement.
4. Diesel Reaches Record High and Threatens to Increase Transportation Costs
The week ended with another figure that directly affects transportation: diesel reached a national average of $5.85 per gallon, approximately 58% more than a year ago.
To put it into perspective, filling 300 gallons would cost around $1,755, about $641 more than it did 12 months ago.
The impact can extend far beyond truckers. Higher transportation costs can be partially passed on to the distribution chain, ultimately exerting pressure on food and other products.
- Thus, the week left the economy with more jobs and greater savings, but also with costs that remind us that positive figures don’t always mean immediate relief for families.