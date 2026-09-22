Sheinbaum Calls for End to «Genocide» in Gaza as Pressure Grows on Mexico Over Israel
Posted on09/22/26 at 16:55
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has again demanded an end to what she calls the «genocide in Gaza» and rejected attacks on civilians.
- Why it matters: Pressure is growing for Mexico to back up its condemnation with additional measures toward Israel beyond the diplomatic positions it has taken so far.
Mexico Already Called It «Gaza Genocide»: Now Activists Want Further Action
Although the Los Angeles Times highlighted the stronger language in her position, Sheinbaum had already publicly used the term «genocide» to refer to Gaza.
In September 2025, she stated that Mexico’s position was to call for «an end to this genocide in Gaza,» according to the official transcript from the Presidency.
The president has also highlighted that during her administration, Mexico formally recognized Palestine’s representative with the rank of ambassador.
- The context: Sheinbaum is Mexico’s first president of Jewish ancestry. Her family background provides biographical context, but does not by itself explain her foreign policy.
Pressure Grows for Mexico to Take Further Action
According to Mexico Solidarity Media, a coalition of about 300 unions and Palestinian solidarity organizations has demanded that the Mexican government take additional measures against Israel.
Activists have also projected pro-Palestinian messages onto the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico City to pressure the Sheinbaum administration.
Mexico, however, has already participated in international legal action related to Gaza.
According to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Mexico filed a declaration of intervention in May 2024 in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel under the Genocide Convention.
- The limit: Mexico’s participation does not mean that the ICJ has definitively determined that Israel committed genocide. The case remains ongoing.
The Question Now Is What Mexico Will Do
Israel rejects accusations of genocide and says its military operations target Hamas rather than the Palestinian population.
Sheinbaum’s position again puts attention on how far Mexico may be willing to go diplomatically.
The government has already intervened before the ICJ, elevated Palestinian diplomatic representation, and called for an end to violence against civilians.
- What’s next: With unions and activists demanding additional measures, it remains to be seen whether Sheinbaum will maintain the current diplomatic approach or pursue further action involving Israel.