Sheinbaum Calls for End to «Genocide» in Gaza as Pressure Grows on Mexico Over Israel

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has again demanded an end to what she calls the «genocide in Gaza» and rejected attacks on civilians.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for Mexico to back up its condemnation with additional measures toward Israel beyond the diplomatic positions it has taken so far.

Mexico Already Called It «Gaza Genocide»: Now Activists Want Further Action

Although the Los Angeles Times highlighted the stronger language in her position, Sheinbaum had already publicly used the term «genocide» to refer to Gaza.

In September 2025, she stated that Mexico’s position was to call for «an end to this genocide in Gaza,» according to the official transcript from the Presidency.

The president has also highlighted that during her administration, Mexico formally recognized Palestine’s representative with the rank of ambassador.

The context: Sheinbaum is Mexico’s first president of Jewish ancestry. Her family background provides biographical context, but does not by itself explain her foreign policy.

Pressure Grows for Mexico to Take Further Action