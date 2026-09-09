Moringa Powder Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Moringa powder recalled over Salmonella risk

Product distributed nationwide in the US

No illnesses reported

An organic moringa product sold nationwide in the US is being recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Foods Alive Inc., based in Angola, Indiana, initiated the recall of 8-ounce packages of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder distributed through retail stores and online sellers.

The recall specifically affects bags with an expiration date of 11/01/2027 and the code 02726 printed below that date, allowing consumers to verify the information before using the product.

The affected packages were shipped between January 27 and August 7, 2026, and no illnesses directly linked to the recall had been reported when the announcement was issued.

How to Identify the Recalled Moringa Powder

The company explained that the possible contamination was discovered after its supplier reported that a sample of a “supergreen” powder mix collected from a retail location had tested positive for Salmonella.

The source of the possible contamination has not yet been determined, while Foods Alive suspended production and distribution of the affected products during its investigation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).