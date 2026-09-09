Moringa Powder Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination
Posted on09/09/26 at 08:00
- Moringa powder recalled over Salmonella risk
- Product distributed nationwide in the US
- No illnesses reported
An organic moringa product sold nationwide in the US is being recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.
Foods Alive Inc., based in Angola, Indiana, initiated the recall of 8-ounce packages of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder distributed through retail stores and online sellers.
The recall specifically affects bags with an expiration date of 11/01/2027 and the code 02726 printed below that date, allowing consumers to verify the information before using the product.
The affected packages were shipped between January 27 and August 7, 2026, and no illnesses directly linked to the recall had been reported when the announcement was issued.
How to Identify the Recalled Moringa Powder
The company explained that the possible contamination was discovered after its supplier reported that a sample of a “supergreen” powder mix collected from a retail location had tested positive for Salmonella.
The source of the possible contamination has not yet been determined, while Foods Alive suspended production and distribution of the affected products during its investigation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
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The company instructed consumers with an affected package not to consume it and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.
Consumers with questions about the recall can also contact Foods Alive directly at 260-488-4497, the telephone number listed in the alert.
Symptoms of a Salmonella Infection
People who consume contaminated food can develop fever, diarrhea—which may sometimes contain blood—nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
According to the warning included in the Foods Alive recall, the risk of severe infection may be higher among young children, older adults, medically vulnerable people, and individuals with weakened immune systems.
In less common cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious complications, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.
The absence of reported illnesses does not eliminate the reason for the recall: The measure is intended to prevent people from consuming a potentially contaminated product while the investigation continues.
What to Do if You Have This Moringa Powder at Home
Consumers should first confirm whether the product is Foods Alive Organic Moringa Leaf Powder in the 8-ounce package, as the recall does not affect every moringa product available in the US.
They should then carefully verify the expiration date of 11/01/2027 and confirm that the code 02726 appears, as both details identify the specific units included in the recall.
If both details match, consumers should stop using the product and return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund instead of continuing to consume it while the investigation proceeds.
The recall again demonstrates the importance of checking the brand, package size, expiration date, and batch code before discarding similar products, as the warning applies only to units identified by Foods Alive, according to the FDA.